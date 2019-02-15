Vivo V15 Pro hands-on images leaked showing Vivo NEX-like pop-up selfie camera

Vivo V15 Pro is expected to make its debut on February 20 in India. The company recently posted a teaser on Facebook revealing the highlight triple rear camera feature on the Vivo V15 and Vivo V15 Pro. Now, a few hands-on images of the smartphone have surfaced online, giving a clear view of the smartphone from all the sides. The alleged leaked images show a triple rear camera setup and Vivo NEX-like pop-up selfie camera on the upper edge of the device.

Both the Vivo V15 and Vivo V15 Pro are said to feature a vertically-stacked triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel and a 5-megapixel. The V15 Pro is also reportedly confirmed to offer a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The setup will be accompanied by Artificial Intelligence to enhance users photography experience. The device will retain the 3.5mm audio jack, as per the images leaked by Soyacincau.

The smartphone is said to be the successor to the Vivo V11 Pro, which was launched in 2018. The Vivo V15 Pro could be priced around Rs 25,000. As for the other specifications, the handset is said to feature a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED Ultra Fullview display. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will ship with Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

It will be backed by a 3,700mAh battery with fast charging support. The handset will also support face unlock feature. It will be equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The V15 Pro will reportedly come with a micro USB port instead of USB-C. One can notice that the smartphone in the image is a Topaz Blue variant with a blue gradient effect.