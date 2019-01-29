comscore
Vivo V15 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launching on February 20 in India

The Vivo V11 Pro was launched last year with 25-megapixel selfie camera.

  Updated: January 29, 2019 4:22 PM IST
Last week, we got exclusive information on Vivo’s plans to launch the V11 Pro successor in India. The smartphone will come with 32-megapixel pop-selfie camera, and the device will be called Vivo V15 Pro. Today, Vivo India has sent out official invites for the launch event, which is scheduled for February 20.

Vivo will be using similar mechanism of Vivo NEX pop-up camera on the upcoming V15 Pro, but with second generation advancements. It will be the first time we will see such high-end technology in a series that caters to the mid-premium segment.

To remind you, the Vivo V11 Pro was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 25,990. A previous rumor about the V11 Pro successor hinted that the upcoming smartphone would be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000. The smartphone is likely to follow the footsteps of Vivo V11 Pro, and it might be made available for purchase through online and offline channels.

To quickly recap, the Vivo V11 Pro features a 6.41-inch S-AMOLED full HD+ resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint reader. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC powers the device along with 6GB of RAM. There is native storage of 64GB, and a microSD slot for to expand the internal storage. The rear shell has a dual-camera setup consisting of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. It is also fitted with a 25-megapixel selfie shooter. Keeping everything ticking is a 3,400mAh battery with support for 18W rapid charging.

हिंदी समाचार

नोकिया (TA-1152) एंट्री-लेवल स्मार्टफोन ऑनलाइन देखा गया

जब प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने लिया PUBG गेम का नाम, तालियों से गूंज उठा स्टेडियम

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी A8+(2018) को मिली नई अपडेट, जनवरी सिक्योरिटी पैच भी है शामिल

48MP बैक कैमरा के साथ Honor View20 भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, ऑनर वॉच मैजिक और Honor Band 4 भी हुए पेश

शाओमी Poco F1 के 128 जीबी स्टोरेज वेरिएंट को यहां से खरीदे सबसे सस्ता, जानें सभी ऑफर्स

