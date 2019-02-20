Vivo V15 Pro with pop-up front camera launched in India: Specifications, pricing, availability

Vivo India has just launched its latest smartphone, the Vivo V15 Pro, in the Indian market. The company has priced the device at Rs 28,990, and it will go on sale on Flipkart starting from March 6. In addition to Flipkart, the device will also be available on the official Vivo online store, Amazon India, Paytm Mall, and others along with offline availability. Offline retail channels include Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and more.

Vivo V15 Pro launch offers

The device will be available for pre-booking starting today and the first sale is planned to take place on March 6, 2019. The company is also offering a number of launch offers for the device including a 5 percent cash back for users buying the device with the help of a credit or debit card from HDFC bank, one-time screen replacement, and 0 down payment for EMI options with IDFC bank. The company revealed that India is the first market where it is launching the device on the global stage.

Vivo V15 Pro specifications, features

The device comes with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display panel with FHD+ (1080×2316 pixels) screen resolution along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The V15 Pro also comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. In addition to this, the company has also added a dedicated microSD card slot to allow for storage expansion in case users are running out of storage. The unique point of this device is the triple camera setup on the back and the pop-up camera on the front.

As a part of the triple camera setup, the primary camera sports a 48-megapixel camera sensor, the second camera sports an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and the third camera comes with a 5-megapixel camera sensor for depth mapping. The setup also comes with a dual LED flash unit along with the three sensors on the back of the device.

Moving to the front Vivo has added a 32-megapixel sensor on the front in a motorized enclosure. Similar to what we saw in the Vivo NEX, the front camera on the Vivo V15 Pro will also come with a motorized mechanism. It means that the camera will pop-up whenever the user switches to the front camera otherwise the unit stays hidden.

In terms of connectivity, the device will come with the usual dual nano-SIM slot with VoLTE 4G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5 mm audio socket. In addition to this, the company has also added an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front of the device. However, regardless of this almost bleeding edge technology, the company has still opted for a microUSB port at the bottom of the device while running on a 3,700mAh battery.