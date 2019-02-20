Vivo V15 Pro launch live stream at 12:00 PM: Here is how to watch the event

Vivo India is all set to launch its’ much anticipated and rumored Vivo V15 Pro in the Indian market. The company has already posted a number of teasers before the event to generate hype and give us a clear idea about the design of the smartphone. Vivo is likely to be aiming at the mid-range segment with the device while packing some features are usually reserved for the high-end flagship devices. The highlight of the device is likely to be two things, the triple camera setup on the back with a primary camera with a 48-megapixel sensor and the motorized pop-up unit that houses the front camera with a 32-megapixel sensor.

The device will be unveiled at a launch event in New Delhi. We will be at the event to bring you all the action as it unfolds in the Live blog. However, in the likely case that you are not going to attend the event and want to watch it live, Vivo has you covered. The company will be live streaming the launch event on its official YouTube channel so that you can visit the link and watch everything as it happens.

The event is set to start at 12 noon today and we have embedded the video here so you can tune in at the time. In addition to that, it is likely that the company will also Livestream the event on its social media handles on platforms including Facebook and Twitter though we can’t see any links at the moment. It is likely that the links will appear as we draw closer to the event. We will add the links here as we find them.

Vivo V15 Pro specifications

According to previous reports V15 Pro is likely to with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display panel with FHD+ screen resolution along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio without the notch. The device is also expected to come with a Snapdragon 675 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The triple camera set up on the back will sport a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary, and 5-megapixel tertiary setup. One the software end, Vivo is likely to launch the device with Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS. Last but not least, it is likely to run on a 3,700mAh battery out of the box.