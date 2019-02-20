comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo V15 Pro launch live stream at 12:00 PM: Here is how to watch the event
News

Vivo V15 Pro launch live stream at 12:00 PM: Here is how to watch the event

News

The event is set to start at 12 noon today and we have embedded the video here so you can tune in at the time.

  • Published: February 20, 2019 9:30 AM IST
V15 pro

Vivo India is all set to launch its’ much anticipated and rumored Vivo V15 Pro in the Indian market. The company has already posted a number of teasers before the event to generate hype and give us a clear idea about the design of the smartphone. Vivo is likely to be aiming at the mid-range segment with the device while packing some features are usually reserved for the high-end flagship devices. The highlight of the device is likely to be two things, the triple camera setup on the back with a primary camera with a 48-megapixel sensor and the motorized pop-up unit that houses the front camera with a 32-megapixel sensor.

The device will be unveiled at a launch event in New Delhi. We will be at the event to bring you all the action as it unfolds in the Live blog. However, in the likely case that you are not going to attend the event and want to watch it live, Vivo has you covered. The company will be live streaming the launch event on its official YouTube channel so that you can visit the link and watch everything as it happens.

The event is set to start at 12 noon today and we have embedded the video here so you can tune in at the time. In addition to that, it is likely that the company will also Livestream the event on its social media handles on platforms including Facebook and Twitter though we can’t see any links at the moment. It is likely that the links will appear as we draw closer to the event. We will add the links here as we find them.

Vivo V15 Pro hands-on images leaked showing Vivo NEX-like pop-up selfie camera

Also Read

Vivo V15 Pro hands-on images leaked showing Vivo NEX-like pop-up selfie camera

Vivo V15 Pro specifications

According to previous reports V15 Pro is likely to with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display panel with FHD+ screen resolution along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio without the notch. The device is also expected to come with a Snapdragon 675 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The triple camera set up on the back will sport a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary, and 5-megapixel tertiary setup. One the software end, Vivo is likely to launch the device with Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS. Last but not least, it is likely to run on a 3,700mAh battery out of the box.

  • Published Date: February 20, 2019 9:30 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Apex Legends second update patch notes out, new gun being added to the game
thumb-img
News
Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019
thumb-img
News
Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1
thumb-img
News
Lenovo Z6 Pro teased for MWC 2019; could feature wireless charging

Editor's Pick

Apex Legends second update patch notes out, new gun being added to the game
Gaming
Apex Legends second update patch notes out, new gun being added to the game
Xiaomi Mi 9 launch event today in China: Expected price, specifications and features

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 launch event today in China: Expected price, specifications and features

Vivo V15 Pro launch live stream at 12:00 PM: Here is how to watch the event

News

Vivo V15 Pro launch live stream at 12:00 PM: Here is how to watch the event

Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019

News

Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1

News

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

MWC 2019: LG announces Q60, K50 and K40 smartphones

Xiaomi Mi 9 launch event today in China: Expected price, specifications and features

Vivo V15 Pro launch live stream at 12:00 PM: Here is how to watch the event

Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo V15 Pro launch live stream at 12:00 PM: Here is how to watch the event

News

Vivo V15 Pro launch live stream at 12:00 PM: Here is how to watch the event
Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019

News

Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019
Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1

News

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1
Flipkart 'Mobile Bonanza' offers on Motorola smartphones

Deals

Flipkart 'Mobile Bonanza' offers on Motorola smartphones
LinkedIn will now show top trending stories and news for the day

News

LinkedIn will now show top trending stories and news for the day

हिंदी समाचार

आज देर रात लॉन्च के लिए तैयार है Samsung Galaxy S10, ऐसे देखें इवेंट को लाइव

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया नया 298 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, जानें प्लान में शामिल सभी बेनिफिट्स

Gionee F205 Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में 5 हजार रुपये की रेंज में 13MP कैमरा के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

शाओमी का फ्लैगशिप Mi 9 आज होगा लॉन्च, यहां देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

Vivo V15 Pro आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

News

MWC 2019: LG announces Q60, K50 and K40 smartphones
News
MWC 2019: LG announces Q60, K50 and K40 smartphones
Xiaomi Mi 9 launch event today in China: Expected price, specifications and features

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 launch event today in China: Expected price, specifications and features
Vivo V15 Pro launch live stream at 12:00 PM: Here is how to watch the event

News

Vivo V15 Pro launch live stream at 12:00 PM: Here is how to watch the event
Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019

News

Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019
Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1

News

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1