comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo V15 Pro Live updates: The company all set to launch its latest smartphone in India
News

Vivo V15 Pro Live updates: The company all set to launch its latest smartphone in India

News

Join us here for the LIVE updates about everything that will happen at the event as it unfolds.

  • Published: February 20, 2019 11:10 AM IST
Vivo V15 Pro render

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the Vivo V15 Pro in the Indian market. The company has scheduled the launch event in New Delhi where the company will reveal all the details about the upcoming device. The company has already revealed how the device will look like in the teasers for the device. As previously reported, the highlights of the device include the triple camera set up on the back along with a pop-up camera. We have already seen a pop-up camera in the previous Vivo NEX device that the company revealed last year. According to the company, the front will also come with an impressive 32-megapixel sensor.

In addition to that, reports also indicate that the device will come with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display panel with FHD+ screen resolution along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. V15 Pro is also reported to come with a Snapdragon 675 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The triple camera set up on the back will sport a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary, and 5-megapixel tertiary setup. The device also runs on a 3,700mAh battery out of the box.

Vivo V15 Pro launch live stream at 12:00 PM: Here is how to watch the event

Also Read

Vivo V15 Pro launch live stream at 12:00 PM: Here is how to watch the event

The company has not confirmed so most of the specifications mentioned above are mere speculation right now. We will also be present at the event to share all the details about the Vivo V15 Pro. Join us here for the LIVE updates about everything that will happen at the event as it unfolds.

Rehan Hooda February 20, 201912:26 pm

He is talking about how the company will invest 4,000 crores in India this year.

Rehan Hooda February 20, 201912:25 pm

Nipun is talking about how the world responded to the Vivo V11 Pro.

Rehan Hooda February 20, 201912:25 pm

The device is likely to act like the successor for the V11 Pro.

Rehan Hooda February 20, 201912:23 pm

He is talking about the recently launched Vivo APEX.

Rehan Hooda February 20, 201912:22 pm

According to the survey done by the company, Vivo tops in terms of the camera.

Rehan Hooda February 20, 201912:21 pm

India is the first company where the company is launching its Vivo V15 Pro.

Rehan Hooda February 20, 201912:19 pm

Nipun Marya, Director of Brand Strategy takes on the stage.

Rehan Hooda February 20, 201912:18 pm

The company is now recapping the technologies that it has pioneered in recent years.

Rehan Hooda February 20, 201912:18 pm

Vivo is claiming to introduce disruptive technologies in the upcoming device.

Rehan Hooda February 20, 201912:16 pm

The company is holding a minute of silence of the soldiers who lost their lives in the recent attack in Pulwama.

Rehan Hooda February 20, 201912:14 pm

Vivo is showcasing the marketing activities that the company conducted across the country to generate the hype about the device.

Rehan Hooda February 20, 201912:13 pm

The event has just started.

Rehan Hooda February 20, 201912:11 pm

In addition to the triple camera, the device will also come with a front pop up camera.

Rehan Hooda February 20, 201912:07 pm

As anticipated, the launch event has been delayed by a few minutes.

Rehan Hooda February 20, 201911:56 am

The event is just about to start in about five minutes. Though it is likely that it may get delayed by a couple of minutes

Rehan Hooda February 20, 201911:43 am

The device will come with a triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 5-megapixel camera for depth mapping.

Rehan Hooda February 20, 201911:31 am

According to previous reports, the device is likely to come with Snapdragon 675 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

Rehan Hooda February 20, 201911:19 am

Vivo has already revealed the design of the smartphone in its promotional material before the launch of the device.

Rehan Hooda February 20, 201911:13 am

The event is set to start at 12 noon so sit tight for the event to kick off.

Rehan Hooda February 20, 201911:12 am

Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog for the launch of Vivo V15 Pro.

You Might be Interested

Vivo NEX

Vivo NEX

5

44990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC
12MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: February 20, 2019 11:10 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color
thumb-img
News
BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel
thumb-img
News
After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch
thumb-img
News
Galaxy Fold or Galaxy Flex: Which one is the name of the Samsung foldable phone?

Editor's Pick

Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users
News
Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users
Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color

WhatsApp iOS app vulnerability discovered

News

WhatsApp iOS app vulnerability discovered

BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel

News

BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel

After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch

News

After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users

Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color

WhatsApp iOS app vulnerability discovered

BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel

After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo V15 Pro Live updates: The company all set to launch its latest smartphone in India

News

Vivo V15 Pro Live updates: The company all set to launch its latest smartphone in India
Vivo V15 Pro launch live stream at 12:00 PM: Here is how to watch the event

News

Vivo V15 Pro launch live stream at 12:00 PM: Here is how to watch the event
Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019

News

Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019
Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1

News

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1
Nokia 9 GeekBench listing confirms 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 SoC

News

Nokia 9 GeekBench listing confirms 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 SoC

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने लॉन्च की लेटेस्ट स्मार्टवॉच, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

ऑनर वॉच मैजिक बिक्री के लिए तैयार, अमेजन पर कल से शुरू होगी सेल

Mobile Bonanza Sale: फ्लिपकार्ट में मोटोरोला के इस फोन पर मिल रहा 12,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

आज देर रात लॉन्च के लिए तैयार है Samsung Galaxy S10, ऐसे देखें इवेंट को लाइव

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया नया 298 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, जानें प्लान में शामिल सभी बेनिफिट्स

News

Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users
News
Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users
Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color
WhatsApp iOS app vulnerability discovered

News

WhatsApp iOS app vulnerability discovered
BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel

News

BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel
After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch

News

After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch