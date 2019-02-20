Vivo V15 Pro Live updates: The company all set to launch its latest smartphone in India

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the Vivo V15 Pro in the Indian market. The company has scheduled the launch event in New Delhi where the company will reveal all the details about the upcoming device. The company has already revealed how the device will look like in the teasers for the device. As previously reported, the highlights of the device include the triple camera set up on the back along with a pop-up camera. We have already seen a pop-up camera in the previous Vivo NEX device that the company revealed last year. According to the company, the front will also come with an impressive 32-megapixel sensor.

In addition to that, reports also indicate that the device will come with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display panel with FHD+ screen resolution along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. V15 Pro is also reported to come with a Snapdragon 675 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The triple camera set up on the back will sport a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary, and 5-megapixel tertiary setup. The device also runs on a 3,700mAh battery out of the box.

The company has not confirmed so most of the specifications mentioned above are mere speculation right now. We will also be present at the event to share all the details about the Vivo V15 Pro. Join us here for the LIVE updates about everything that will happen at the event as it unfolds.

He is talking about how the company will invest 4,000 crores in India this year. Nipun is talking about how the world responded to the Vivo V11 Pro. The device is likely to act like the successor for the V11 Pro. He is talking about the recently launched Vivo APEX. According to the survey done by the company, Vivo tops in terms of the camera. India is the first company where the company is launching its Vivo V15 Pro. Nipun Marya, Director of Brand Strategy takes on the stage. The company is now recapping the technologies that it has pioneered in recent years. Vivo is claiming to introduce disruptive technologies in the upcoming device. The company is holding a minute of silence of the soldiers who lost their lives in the recent attack in Pulwama. Vivo is showcasing the marketing activities that the company conducted across the country to generate the hype about the device. The event has just started. In addition to the triple camera, the device will also come with a front pop up camera. As anticipated, the launch event has been delayed by a few minutes. The event is just about to start in about five minutes. Though it is likely that it may get delayed by a couple of minutes The device will come with a triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 5-megapixel camera for depth mapping. According to previous reports, the device is likely to come with Snapdragon 675 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. Vivo has already revealed the design of the smartphone in its promotional material before the launch of the device. The event is set to start at 12 noon so sit tight for the event to kick off. Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog for the launch of Vivo V15 Pro.