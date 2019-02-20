Vivo V15 Pro Live updates: The company all set to launch its latest smartphone in India

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the Vivo V15 Pro in the Indian market. The company has scheduled the launch event in New Delhi where the company will reveal all the details about the upcoming device. The company has already revealed how the device will look like in the teasers for the device. As previously reported, the highlights of the device include the triple camera set up on the back along with a pop-up camera. We have already seen a pop-up camera in the previous Vivo NEX device that the company revealed last year. According to the company, the front will also come with an impressive 32-megapixel sensor.
In addition to that, reports also indicate that the device will come with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display panel with FHD+ screen resolution along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. V15 Pro is also reported to come with a Snapdragon 675 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The triple camera set up on the back will sport a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary, and 5-megapixel tertiary setup. The device also runs on a 3,700mAh battery out of the box.
The company has not confirmed so most of the specifications mentioned above are mere speculation right now. We will also be present at the event to share all the details about the Vivo V15 Pro. Join us here for the LIVE updates about everything that will happen at the event as it unfolds.
He is talking about how the company will invest 4,000 crores in India this year.