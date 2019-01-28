comscore
Vivo V15 Pro leaked case reveals triple cameras, reaffirm pop-up front camera

If true, the Vivo V15 Pro could be the company's first mid-range handset with triple cameras.

  Published: January 28, 2019 9:20 AM IST
vivo v11 pro cameras

Photo Credit - Rehan Hooda

Lately, there has been a lot of buzz around the upcoming Vivo V11 Pro successor. A report last week hinted that the device might be called Vivo V15 Pro, and it will feature a 32-megapixel pop-up camera. Now, alleged clear cases of the upcoming device has leaked in China, hinting at another big feature – triple cameras.

As per a tipster on Weibo, the leaked case belongs to the Vivo V15 Pro, although the exact name of the handset is not yet confirmed. It reveals a lengthy cutout at the back of the case, and also reaffirms the pop-up camera report with an opening on the top edge for the motorized camera module.

Image Credit: Weibo

Now, this is the first time the possibility of a triple camera setup has come up with the leaked TPU case. Moreover, if the leak is legit, it is likely that the Vivo V15 Pro could rock an in-display fingerprint reader. This would not come as a surprise as the current V11 Pro already houses such a sensor. However, the appearance of triple cameras is quite new and surprising. That’s all the new info we can garner from the leak.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

Earlier reports have hinted that the Vivo V15 Pro will boast a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone could launch as early as next month, as Vivo has discontinued the Vivo NEX to make room for the new upcoming pop-up camera handset. The company will also be introducing a smaller variant – the V15 alongside the V15 Pro by the end of February. Pricing is expected to be competitive as the V15 Pro is tipped to get a sub-Rs 30,000 price tag while the V15 could cost less than Rs 25,000.

Vivo V11 Pro

Vivo V11 Pro

25990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa core SoC
12MP + 5MP
  Published Date: January 28, 2019 9:20 AM IST

