Vivo V15 Pro live image leaked ahead of the February 20 unveiling

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo teased bits and pieces of information about its upcoming smartphone, the Vivo V15 Pro a while back. The company recently revealed key information about the upcoming device in a device landing page on Amazon India. According to the information on the landing page, the company is planning to add a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. Similar to what we saw in the previous Vivo NEX series devices, the company will hide this in a motorized section that will rise up from the top of the device. This means that the device will come with a “pop-up selfie” camera.

But that information aside, we have com across a live image of the device which has been posted on Weibo by a user and it shows the Vivo V15 Pro in all its glory in the blur color. The rear panel of the device is being shown in the image and we get a clear look at the camera setup on the back which shows a vertical alignment with the triple-camera setup and the LED played between the lenses. The pop-up front camera can be seen as well which is placed in alignment with the rear cameras.

According to previous information the triple camera setup of the Vivo V15 Pro will have a 48-megapixel camera sensor which will output a 12-megapixel final image. It is likely that the 12-megapixel images will be limited to scenes with extremely low light conditions and the device will use pixel binning to improve the color reproduction, clarity, and sharpness of the images. As part of this technology, the software will take four pixels and then combine the data from them to create one superpixel with better color, sharpness, lower noise and improved clarity.

The Amazon landing page had confirmed that the company will add an in-display fingerprint scanner towards the bottom of the display. Vivo claims that the fingerprint scanner has been “refined over five generations” which indicates that it may be faster than what we have seen before. The page also indicates that the device will launch on February 20, 2019, which means that it may clash with the launch of Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup launch.

Vivo has not revealed anything about the availability or pricing but it is likely that the device will also go on sale on the official Vivo online store in addition to Amazon India. In addition, there is no information on the specifications of the device though previous reports indicate that the device may come with Snapdragon 675, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS out of the box.