comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo V15 Pro set to go on sale on March 6: Price and specifications
News

Vivo V15 Pro set to go on sale on March 6: Price and specifications

News

The Vivo V15 Pro comes with a price label of Rs 28,990.

  • Published: March 5, 2019 4:10 PM IST
Vivo V15 Pro 10

Last month, Vivo launched its Vivo V15 Pro in India on February 20 with a price label of Rs 28,990. The company says that the Vivo V15 Pro has managed to clock more than 1 lakh pre-orders till March 5, 2019. Now, the smartphone is all set to go on sale for the first time on March 6 across offline and online channels starting midnight onwards.

Customers considering to buy this handset can get up to 12 months no-cost EMI option including Bajaj Finance, five percent of cashback with HDFC (Debit/Credit Card EMI transactions and Credit cards regular transactions) and loyalty benefit of Rs 1,000 over above exchange value and more. It comes in Topaz Blue and Ruby Red color option. Furthermore, the device offers the world’s first 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and the first one to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 get limited period discount: Here is how much they cost now

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 get limited period discount: Here is how much they cost now

The Vivo V15 Pro (review) is equipped with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED Ultra FullView panel along with 19:9 aspect ratio and 91.64 percent of screen-to-body-ratio. The handset runs on the company’s Funtouch OS 9 version based on Android 9 Pie operating system. The Snapdragon 675 AIE chipset is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Chinese company gives an option to expand storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Speaking of the camera department, the Vivo V15 Pro comes with triple rear cameras, comprising of a 12-megapixel (48 million quad-pixel sensor) camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel AI super wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For shooting selfies, Vivo has fused a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. It is kept alive by a 3,700mAh battery with support for Dual Engine charging. The company has claimed that its fast charger can top up the Vivo V15 Pro smartphone up to 24 percent in just 15 minutes.

You Might be Interested

Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro

28990

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: March 5, 2019 4:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Lava Z40 Android Go smartphone launched in India for Rs 3,499
thumb-img
News
HTC in talks with Micromax, Lava and Karbonn for brand licensing in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel devices and Essential Phone get March 2019 security patch
thumb-img
Deals
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 get temporary discounts

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio offering double data and Rs 2,400 instant cashback on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series
News
Reliance Jio offering double data and Rs 2,400 instant cashback on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series
Honor Tab 5 launched in China

News

Honor Tab 5 launched in China

Xiaomi Mi 9 tops AnTuTu’s list of best performance smartphones in February 2019

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 tops AnTuTu’s list of best performance smartphones in February 2019

Google's team exposes 'high severity' flaw in macOS kernel; Apple accepts the flaw

News

Google's team exposes 'high severity' flaw in macOS kernel; Apple accepts the flaw

Realme 3 vs Asus Zenfone Max M2 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: Compared

News

Realme 3 vs Asus Zenfone Max M2 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: Compared

Most Popular

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi MIX 3 5G First Impressions

Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro set to go on sale on March 6: Price and specifications

Reliance Jio offering double data and Rs 2,400 instant cashback on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series

Honor Tab 5 launched in China

Xiaomi Mi 9 tops AnTuTu’s list of best performance smartphones in February 2019

Google's team exposes 'high severity' flaw in macOS kernel; Apple accepts the flaw

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo V15 Pro set to go on sale on March 6: Price and specifications

News

Vivo V15 Pro set to go on sale on March 6: Price and specifications
Vivo V15 Pro Review

Review

Vivo V15 Pro Review
Vivo Z3 Emerald color variant announced in China: Specifications and price

News

Vivo Z3 Emerald color variant announced in China: Specifications and price
6 top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

6 top smartphone deals of the day
OnePlus 7 hands-on image leaks to reveal pop-up selfie camera, notch-less display

News

OnePlus 7 hands-on image leaks to reveal pop-up selfie camera, notch-less display

हिंदी समाचार

Lava Z40 एंड्रॉइड गो स्मार्टफोन भारत में 3,499 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

3 बैक कैमरों के साथ अगले महीने लॉन्च हो सकता है सैमसंग गैलेक्सी A60

हुवावे ड्यूल फ्रंट कैमरा के साथ स्लाइडर डिजाइन वाले स्मार्टफोन पर कर रहा है काम

लॉन्च से पहले Meizu Note 9 की कीमत का पता चला, बैक में है 48MP का कैमरा

लॉन्च से पहले ओप्पो ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर किया F11 Pro को लिस्ट, सामने आई स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Vivo V15 Pro set to go on sale on March 6: Price and specifications
News
Vivo V15 Pro set to go on sale on March 6: Price and specifications
Reliance Jio offering double data and Rs 2,400 instant cashback on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series

News

Reliance Jio offering double data and Rs 2,400 instant cashback on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series
Honor Tab 5 launched in China

News

Honor Tab 5 launched in China
Xiaomi Mi 9 tops AnTuTu’s list of best performance smartphones in February 2019

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 tops AnTuTu’s list of best performance smartphones in February 2019
Google's team exposes 'high severity' flaw in macOS kernel; Apple accepts the flaw

News

Google's team exposes 'high severity' flaw in macOS kernel; Apple accepts the flaw