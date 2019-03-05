Vivo V15 Pro set to go on sale on March 6: Price and specifications

Last month, Vivo launched its Vivo V15 Pro in India on February 20 with a price label of Rs 28,990. The company says that the Vivo V15 Pro has managed to clock more than 1 lakh pre-orders till March 5, 2019. Now, the smartphone is all set to go on sale for the first time on March 6 across offline and online channels starting midnight onwards.

Customers considering to buy this handset can get up to 12 months no-cost EMI option including Bajaj Finance, five percent of cashback with HDFC (Debit/Credit Card EMI transactions and Credit cards regular transactions) and loyalty benefit of Rs 1,000 over above exchange value and more. It comes in Topaz Blue and Ruby Red color option. Furthermore, the device offers the world’s first 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and the first one to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset in India.

The Vivo V15 Pro (review) is equipped with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED Ultra FullView panel along with 19:9 aspect ratio and 91.64 percent of screen-to-body-ratio. The handset runs on the company’s Funtouch OS 9 version based on Android 9 Pie operating system. The Snapdragon 675 AIE chipset is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Chinese company gives an option to expand storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Speaking of the camera department, the Vivo V15 Pro comes with triple rear cameras, comprising of a 12-megapixel (48 million quad-pixel sensor) camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel AI super wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For shooting selfies, Vivo has fused a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. It is kept alive by a 3,700mAh battery with support for Dual Engine charging. The company has claimed that its fast charger can top up the Vivo V15 Pro smartphone up to 24 percent in just 15 minutes.