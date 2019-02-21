comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo V15 Pro: Vivo targets Rs 20,000-30,000 price segment with latest launch
News

Vivo V15 Pro: Vivo targets Rs 20,000-30,000 price segment with latest launch

News

The new Vivo V15 Pro is priced at Rs 28,990, and will go on sale starting March 6.

  • Published: February 21, 2019 11:38 AM IST
Vivo V15 Pro 10

Chinese handset maker Vivo is strengthening its portfolio in the Rs 20,000-30,000 smartphone segment to drive growth in the hyper-competitive Indian market, a top company official said.

Vivo, which ranks among the top five smartphone players in the country, Wednesday launched its V15 Pro in India featuring a ‘pop-up selfie camera’ and triple-rear camera priced at Rs 28,990.

“We have seen a strong growth in the Rs 20,000-30,000 segment. It is a category where we can offer great innovation to customers, giving them a holistic package. So, it is an extremely critical segment,” Vivo India Director Brand Strategy Nipun Marya said.

He added that the sales volume of Vivo in the Rs 20,000-30,000 segment has grown by 142 per cent in the second half of 2018 from the year-ago period.

Citing GfK data, Marya said Vivo had a 39 per cent volume share in the Rs 20,000-30,000 segment last year. The company now has two devices in the category.

The V15 Pro features 6GB RAM, 128GB internal memory, 6.39-inch screen, 32MP pop-up front camera and 3700 mAh battery. It also includes the in-display fingerprint scanning feature.

According to research firm Counterpoint, Vivo had a 10 per cent market share in 2018, behind Xiaomi (28 per cent) and Samsung (24 per cent).

In December, the company had said it will set up a new manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh, investing Rs 4,000 crore over a period of four years. Vivo expects to generate 5,000 additional jobs in the first phase of expansion.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.

  • Published Date: February 21, 2019 11:38 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 8 gets new Android Pie update
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A series India launch date leaked
thumb-img
News
Huawei P30 lossless zoom tech teased again
thumb-img
News
Nokia 6 (2017) Android 9 Pie update starts rolling out

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with option to remap Bixby key
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with option to remap Bixby key
MakeMyTrip launches zero down payment EMI option for hotel and flight bookings

News

MakeMyTrip launches zero down payment EMI option for hotel and flight bookings

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition special camera detailed

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition special camera detailed

Honor Watch Magic smartwatch first sale today

News

Honor Watch Magic smartwatch first sale today

Samsung Galaxy A series India launch date leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A series India launch date leaked

Most Popular

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

Nokia 8 gets new Android Pie update

Apple is planning to combine the iPhone, iPad, and Mac apps by 2021: Bloomberg

Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with option to remap Bixby key

MakeMyTrip launches zero down payment EMI option for hotel and flight bookings

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition special camera detailed

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with option to remap Bixby key

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with option to remap Bixby key
Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition special camera detailed

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition special camera detailed
Vivo V15 Pro: Vivo targets Rs 20,000-30,000 price segment with latest launch

News

Vivo V15 Pro: Vivo targets Rs 20,000-30,000 price segment with latest launch
Honor Watch Magic smartwatch first sale today

News

Honor Watch Magic smartwatch first sale today
Only Reliance Jio, BSNL add mobile users in December: TRAI

News

Only Reliance Jio, BSNL add mobile users in December: TRAI

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei P30 Lite के केस रेंडर से ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप की हुई पुष्टि

Realme 3 को कंपनी ने डायमंड कट डिजाइन और ड्यूल कैमरे के साथ किया टीज, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Honor Watch Magic की सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे से, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत

इंटरनेट पर फिर लीक हुई OnePlus 7 की बिना नॉच डिस्प्ले वाली तस्वीर

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M10 और M20 को खरीदने का आज एक और मौका, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Nokia 8 gets new Android Pie update
News
Nokia 8 gets new Android Pie update
Apple is planning to combine the iPhone, iPad, and Mac apps by 2021: Bloomberg

News

Apple is planning to combine the iPhone, iPad, and Mac apps by 2021: Bloomberg
Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with option to remap Bixby key

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with option to remap Bixby key
MakeMyTrip launches zero down payment EMI option for hotel and flight bookings

News

MakeMyTrip launches zero down payment EMI option for hotel and flight bookings
Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition special camera detailed

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition special camera detailed