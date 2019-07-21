comscore Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo V15 will soon get discontinued in India: Report
Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo V15 will soon get discontinued in India: Report

Vivo is currently clearing out stock of the Vivo V15 and Vivo 15 Pro. The company is said to discontinue the phone before the launch of Vivo S1. It is expected that the Vivo S1 will launch next month on August 15.

  Published: July 21, 2019 4:42 PM IST
Vivo V15 Pro (9)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

The Vivo V15 series will soon be discontinued in the Indian market, a report quoted retail sources on Friday. The two Vivo V series smartphones – Vivo V15 and Vivo V15 Pro – were launched earlier this year in February. Both these phones will reportedly be available until stock lasts.

According to 91mobiles, sources in retail have suggested that Vivo is currently clearing out stock of the Vivo V15 and Vivo 15 Pro. The company is said to discontinue the phone before the launch of Vivo S1. It is expected that the Vivo S1 will launch next month on August 15.

Vivo has started teasing the launch of its new S-series smartphone in India. The Vivo S1 is already on sale in Indonesia. There it carries a price tag of IDR 3,599,000 (approximately Rs 17,700). This is for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model. The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will likely retail around Rs 20,000. Vivo has launched the smartphone in two color options of Cosmic Green and Skyline Blue. The Vivo S1 is likely to compete with the likes of Realme X and Redmi K20 in India.

Vivo Z5 to launch on July 31; likely to feature 48-megapixel camera and more

Also Read

Vivo Z5 to launch on July 31; likely to feature 48-megapixel camera and more

At present, the Vivo V15 and Vivo V15 Pro are available starting at Rs 19,990 and Rs 26,990 respectively. The Vivo V15 comes with one storage variant of 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The V15 Pro comes in two storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 6GB RAM variant retails at Rs 26,990, while the 8GB RAM model costs Rs 29,990.

Vivo V15 series: Specifications

The Vivo V15 features a 6.53-inch Full HD LCD display and uses a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. It has 24-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The Vivo V15 Pro has a smaller 6.39-inch AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor, and offers Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC.

Watch Video: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

It also has a triple rear cameras with 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel setup. Both the devices feature a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. They run Android Pie and use microUSB for charging. The V15 has a 4,000mAh battery while the V15 Pro has a 3,700mAh battery.

Features Vivo V15 Pro
Price 26990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 3,700mAh

  Published Date: July 21, 2019 4:42 PM IST

