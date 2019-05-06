comscore
  Vivo V15 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage to launch in India soon: Report
Vivo V15 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage to launch in India soon: Report

Vivo is also planning to announce price cut on the 6GB RAM variant of V15 Pro soon. Here's a look at the new price tag, features, and specifications of the V15 Pro.

  Published: May 6, 2019 9:38 AM IST
Vivo V15 Pro, the triple rear camera smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera, has emerged as one of the best selling devices in the country. The launch of V15 and V15 Pro have helped the Chinese smartphone maker not concede its position as the third largest smartphone maker in India. Now, in order to strengthen the portfolio and capitalize on the success, Vivo could be planning to introduce another storage variant in India. Vivo V15 Pro is currently available in only one storage variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, but it could soon have another variant with 8GB of RAM at its disposal.

According to 91mobiles, Vivo is planning to launch a new configuration of V15 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The report citing a Vivo India executive, who wishes to remain anonymous, claims that the device will be priced below Rs 30,000 and will come in a special color variant. This could be the same device which was originally released in Malaysia recently. The Vivo V15 Pro is currently available for Rs 28,990 in India, and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

With the introduction of 8GB RAM variant at below Rs 30,000 price segment, Vivo is also planning to reduce the price of the 6GB RAM variant in India. The company has not revealed the new price of the model just yet. Vivo V15, powered by MediaTek chipset, is priced at Rs 23,990 and after the price cut, the V15 Pro could retail in the Rs 23,000 and Rs 28,000 price range. Vivo is also planning to launch three more phones in India this month and these devices are expected to be part of the Vivo U and Y series.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Vivo V15 Pro features, specifications

To recall, Vivo V15 Pro was launched as the world’s first smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 mobile platform. It features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with in-display fingerprint sensor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It sports a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main sensor paired with 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel additional sensors. For selfies, there is a pop-up 32-megapixel shooter. The Vivo V15 Pro comes in blue and red colors, runs Android Pie, and is backed by a 3,700mAh battery.

