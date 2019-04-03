Vivo V15 vs Oppo F11 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco F1: Price, specifications and features compared

Vivo recently launched two smartphones in India, the V15 and V15 Pro. The highlight of both smartphones is the full screen display without any notch, all thanks to the pop-up selfie snapper. But the smartphone gets strong competition from the Oppo F11 Pro, which also comes with a pop-up selfie snapper and placed in the same price segment. The third, and the most interesting smartphone in the same category is the Xiaomi Poco F1, which does not come with a fancy pop-up selfie snapper, but has flagship hardware on board. Here’s how the three smartphones compete.

Price in India and availability

The Vivo V15 is priced at Rs 23,990 and available to purchase via Amazon India. The Oppo F11 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 24,990 and can also be purchased from Amazon. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is priced at Rs 19,999 for the base model with 64GB storage, Rs 22,999 for 128GB model, and Rs 28,999 for the 256GB storage model. You can buy the Poco F1 from Flipkart and Mi.com.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Specifications and battery

As mentioned above, the highlight of the Vivo V15 and Oppo F11 Pro is the full screen display and pop-up selfie snapper. Both smartphones come with a 6.53-inch full HD+ IPS LCD panel running at a resolution of 1080x2340pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Poco F1, on the other hand, comes with a slightly smaller 6.18-inch full HD+ panel with 1080x2246pixels resolution display.

At the heart of the Vivo V15 and Oppo F11 Pro are powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core SoC, and paired with 6GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage. The Poco F1 comes with flagship 10nm Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood, paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. There is a third variant too with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. To keep the phones ticking is a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support on all three smartphones.

Cameras

At the back, all three smartphones come with AI-backed cameras, but the setup is different. Starting with Oppo F11 Pro, the primary rear camera is of 48-megapixel resolution, paired with a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor. The V15 features a triple camera setup comprising of a 24-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and the third, a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

In case of the Poco F1, you get a dual camera setup comprising of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. Up front, the Poco F1 comes with a 20-megapixel selfie snapper, the V15 comes with a 32-megapixel pop-up snapper, whereas the F11 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel pop-up camera.

Connectivity and OS

On the connectivity front, all three smartphones come with Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE with VoLTE and dual SIM card slots. And while the Oppo and Vivo smartphones come with microUSB connectivity port, the Xiaomi phone comes with USB Type-C port. In the software department, you get Android 9 Pie OS on all three smartphones with their respective custom UI skins on top.

Comparison table