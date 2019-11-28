Earlier this week we reported that the Vivo V17 will launch in India in the second week of December. The upcoming device will be the third in the V17 lineup, which currently includes the Vivo V17 Neo and V17 Pro. Now, BGR India has learnt of new Vivo V17 features that paint an intriguing picture.

Vivo V17 features leaked

As per our sources, the Vivo V17 will feature a quad-camera setup at the back. This is in line with the international variant. The diamond-shaped module will include a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor. Besides this, the setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Last two are 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensors. Unlike the international variant, the Indian Vivo V17 variant will reportedly feature a punch-hole design. Embedded in this hole will be a 32-megapixel sensor.

We have further learnt of a camera mode that will be the first of its kind on any smartphone. Lately, most smartphones have come to offer a Night mode to help shoot photos in low light conditions. The Vivo V17 though will feature a Super Night Mode on both rear and front cameras. In other words, you will not only be able to shoot low light photos from the rear cameras, but good-looking selfies in low light.

Expected specifications and price in India

The V17 launching in India is likely to come with the same set of specifications and features as the international variant. So, you will get a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with up to 8GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage.

Making sure everything ticks will be a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. It will use a USB Type-C port. For security, there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor at the front. On the software front, it will run Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.2.

The smartphone recently launched in Russia with a price tag 22,990 Rubles. This roughly translates to Rs 25,800 in India. It remains to be seen if Vivo can get aggressive with the pricing. There are likely to be two color variants – Cloudy Blue and Blue Fog.