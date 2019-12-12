comscore Vivo V17 gets first major software update ahead of sale on December 16
Vivo V17 gets first major software update ahead of sale on December 16: Here is the changelog

Vivo V17 is being launched as the smartphone with tiniest punch-hole display. Ahead of sale on December 16, the smartphone is getting first major software update.

  Published: December 12, 2019 1:35 PM IST
Vivo V17, the new smartphone from the Chinese company, is getting first major update in India. Vivo launched the V17 in India this week and it won’t go on sale until next week. But, the smartphone is also getting first major revision in software. The Vivo V17 currently runs PD1948F_EX_A_1.7.8 and is getting the update that bumps the software to version 1.8.3. The update is not a big one but brings along improvements to system stability of the device.

According to the changelog seen on our review unit, the update for Vivo V17 is a 156MB download. The update brings improved system stability and also improves the stability of camera operation. With this new version of Funtouch OS, the company has also optimized the photo effects in certain scenarios. There is also optimization of touch screen function to improve the overall touch experience. There are also system-level enhancements being built into the system with this update.

To recall, Vivo V17 launched in India on December 9 and is now available for pre-order via leading online platform. The smartphone will go on first sale on December 16 via Amazon India, Flipkart, Vivo’s own e-store and other online retail platforms. It runs Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android Pie and will be updated to Android 10 in the coming months. The smartphone is priced at Rs 22,990 and it comes with 5 percent cashback on HDFC and ICICI Bank credit card.

Vivo V17 First Impressions: World's tiniest punch-hole and quad cameras make for an interesting device

It comes with 6.44-inch Full HD+ display and tiniest punch hole on any smartphone. Powered by Snapdragon 675, there is 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone sports quad rear camera setup with 16-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. They are aided by 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro cameras. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, 4500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It will be available for purchase in glacier ice and midnight ocean color options.

  • Published Date: December 12, 2019 1:35 PM IST

