Vivo V17 India launch likely on December 9
Vivo V17 India launch likely on December 9: Specifications, features and more

The Vivo V17 comes with a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back. It also features a 4,500mAh battery along with fast charging

  Published: November 29, 2019 1:39 PM IST
Soon after Vivo launched the V17 smartphone in the international market, we recently reported about India launch plans. Now, the company has sent media invites for the launch event on December 9. The invite teaser shows a smartphone with a punch-hole selfie camera. In fact, the invite only talks about V-series launch. But from what BGR India has learned, the Vivo V17 is all set to launch in India. And one differentiator compared to the international model will be the punch-hole selfie camera.

As per our sources, the Vivo V17 will feature a quad-camera setup at the back. This is in line with the international variant. The diamond-shaped module will include a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor. Besides this, the setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Last two are 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensors. Unlike the international variant, the Indian Vivo V17 variant will reportedly feature a punch-hole design. Embedded in this hole will be a 32-megapixel sensor.

We have further learnt of a camera mode that will be the first of its kind on any smartphone. Lately, most smartphones have come to offer a Night mode to help shoot photos in low light conditions. The Vivo V17 though will feature a Super Night Mode on both rear and front cameras. In other words, you will not only be able to shoot low light photos from the rear cameras, but good-looking selfies in low light.

Expected specifications

The V17 launching in India is likely to come with the same set of specifications and features as the international variant. So, you will get a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with up to 8GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage.

Making sure everything ticks will be a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. It will use a USB Type-C port. For security, there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor at the front. On the software front, it will run Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.2.

Expected price in India

The smartphone recently launched in Russia with a price tag 22,990 Rubles. This roughly translates to Rs 25,800 in India. It remains to be seen if Vivo can get aggressive with the pricing. There are likely to be two color variants – Cloudy Blue and Blue Fog.

