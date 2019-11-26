Vivo V17 India launch set for second week of December

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo launched the V17 in the international market. It is the third smartphone to launch as part of the Vivo V17 line-up. Other smartphones in the series include the Vivo V17 Pro and the Vivo V17 Neo. The Vivo V17 is a rebranded version of the Vivo S1 Pro. Now, BGR India has learned from our sources that the V17 will launch in India in the second week of December. Though the exact date is unknown.

Vivo V17 expected price

The smartphone has been launched in Russia for 22,990 Rubles. This comes to around Rs 25,800 in India. It remains to be seen if Vivo can get aggressive with the pricing. Interested buyers can choose between the Cloudy Blue and Blue Fog color variants.

Vivo V17 specifications, features

The smartphone features a quad camera setup on the back of the device with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. V17 features a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution with a water-drop notch. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Vivo has also added a dedicated microSD card slot for support for expandable storage. The slot can support up to 256GB MicroSD cards.

In the photography department, the smartphone features a quad rear camera setup with a primary 48-megapixel sensor. Beyond the primary Samsung GM1 sensor, the device also features an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. Other lenses include a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Moving to the front we get a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Talking about the software, the Vivo V17 comes with Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.2. The device also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. It also features a 4,500mAh battery along with fast charging support using USB Type-C port.