Vivo V17 launch: Price, features, specifications and more

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has just launched a new smartphone, the Vivo V17 in the international market. V17 is the third smartphone to launch as part of the Vivo V17 lineup. It joins the Vivo V17 Pro and the V17 Neo in the market to offer more choices to potential buyers. As per the information online, the device seems to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S1 Pro. This means that V17 sports a design that is somewhat identical to the S1 Pro along with similar specifications.

Vivo V17 specifications, and price

The smartphone features a quad camera setup on the back of the device with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. V17 features a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution with a water-drop notch. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Vivo has also added a dedicated microSD card slot for support for expandable storage. The slot can support up to 256GB MicroSD cards. As mentioned above, the device features a quad rear camera setup with a primary 48-megapixel sensor.

Beyond the primary Samsung GM1 sensor, the device also features an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. Other lenses include a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Moving to the front we get a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies. Talking about the software, the Vivo V17 comes with Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.2. The device also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

It also features a 4,500mAh battery along with fast charging support. Vivo has also added a USB Type-C port at the bottom of the smartphone for charging and data transfer duties. It is also worth noting that the smartphone has only launched in Russia. As per a report from 91Mobiles, the device is priced at 22,990 in Russia. This comes to about Rs 25,794 at the time of writing. Interested buyers can choose between the Cloudy Blue and Blue Fog color variants. The smartphone is currently available for pre-order until December 5, 2019.