Vivo has already sent invites for an upcoming event on December 9. The invite offered a hint at a device with punch hole camera, and now leaked poster has leaked online, confirming that it is the Vivo V17. Here is what we know so far.

The poster shared by 91Mobiles confirms three things. These include the device name – Vivo V17 – a punch hole display camera cutout and an L-shaped triple rear camera module. The front camera is on the top right, and the cutout is very small compared to other smartphones with punch hole front camera. What’s more, the leaked poster also hints at Super Night Camera mode for bright photos in low-light conditions.

Expected price in India

The smartphone recently launched in Russia with a price tag 22,990 Rubles. This roughly translates to Rs 25,800 in India. It remains to be seen if Vivo can get aggressive with the pricing. There are likely to be two color variants – Cloudy Blue and Blue Fog.

Vivo V17 features leaked

As per our sources, the Vivo V17 will feature a quad-camera setup at the back. This is in line with the international variant. The diamond-shaped module will include a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor. Besides this, the setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The last two are 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensors. Up front will be a 32-megapixel camera sensor.

Expected specifications

The V17 launching in India is likely to come with the same set of specifications and features as the international variant. So, you will get a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with up to 8GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage.

Making sure everything ticks will be a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. It will use a USB Type-C port. For security, there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor at the front. On the software front, it will run Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.2.