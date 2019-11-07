comscore Vivo V17 live images leaked; shows diamond shaped quad-camera setup
Vivo V17 live images leaked; shows off diamond shaped quad-camera setup

Vivo is rumored to launch the new Vivo V17 phone in India later this month. It will pack quad-rear camera setup, coupled with an LED flash.

Vivo V17

(Photo credit: Hi-Tech)

In September this year, Vivo launched its V17 Pro smartphone in India. Now, the Chinese company is reportedly planning to add a new phone to its Vivo V series. The brand is rumored launch the new Vivo V17 phone in India later this month. While there’s no word from the brand about this, live images of the alleged Vivo V17 device have surfaced online. The images reveal that Vivo’s upcoming V series handset will pack quad-rear camera setup, coupled with an LED flash.

The images confirm that the phone maker will add a 48-megapixel main camera at the back of the device. The V17 Pro also offers the same rear camera. Further, the back of the V17 also looks a lot like the upcoming Vivo S5. It is likely to feature a waterdrop-style notched display with thick chin and small bezels on the left and right sides. The Vivo V17 will have a power button and a volume button on the right side. It will offer support for USB Type-C for charging, similar to the Pro version of the V17.

Vivo S5 key features and price leaked ahead of November 14 official launch

Also Read

Vivo S5 key features and price leaked ahead of November 14 official launch

There is also Vivo branding along with text reading “Camera & Music.” The phone could come with an in-display fingerprint sensor as there is no scanner on the rear side. If rumors are to be believed, the V17 will have a 4,500mAh battery. Vivo is expected to launch it in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option as well. 91Mobiles claims that the company will discontinue the Vivo V17 Pro and only offer the Vivo V17 phone in India.

Separately, Vivo is also gearing up to launch a new smartphone in China. This device in question is the Vivo S5, which will join a line-up consisting of the Vivo S1 and the Vivo S1 Pro. It will reportedly flaunt a full-screen design. This will be achieved by opting for a punch-hole camera at the top-right corner. It is said to offer a 6.44-inch OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, a 4,100mAh battery and more.

Features Vivo V17 Pro
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with FunTouch 9.1
Display 6.44-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 128GB, 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP + 8MP
Battery 4100mAh

