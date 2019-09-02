Vivo is all set to launch the V15 Pro successor, the Vivo V17 Pro, in India very soon. As per our sources, the Chinese company will launch the smartphone within September itself. Also, it will be the world’s first dual lens setup pop-up camera smartphone, with 32-megapixel primary selfie camera sensor.

Just last week, we saw the first live image of two different color variants of the Vivo V17 Pro. The phone was seen carrying the vertically stacked quad-camera setup at the center rear panel. With it, the V17 Pro will carry six cameras in total, as also confirmed by the sources to BGR India. The leaked image also showcased that the smartphone will be available in shades of blue and white. Vivo is also teasing the V17 pro in the latest Bigg Boss 13 promos featuring Salman Khan.

Not much is known about the V17 Pro at this moment. It’s been speculated that Vivo might 48-megapixel shooter for the primary quad-camera setup. And since there is no rear mounted fingerprint sensor, and the front display will be notchless edge-to-edge display, the phone is much-likely to come with in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of pricing, the V17 Pro is rumored to remain close to the original launch pricing of Vivo V15 Pro. To recall, the Vivo brought triple rear camera setup and pop-up selfie camera in V15 Pro at an affordable price point under Rs 30,000. The smartphone price has already been slashed in the wake of the new Vivo V17 Pro India launch. Reports have suggested that, V17 Pro will also be made available via both online as well as offline retail channels.

