comscore Vivo V17 Pro leaked image shows quad rear camera setup and glass back
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo V17 Pro leaked image shows quad rear camera setup and glass back
News

Vivo V17 Pro leaked image shows quad rear camera setup and glass back

News

Vivo V17 Pro will launch as the successor to V15 Pro in India before Diwali. It will have some big shoes to fill and hence seems to be opting for a quad camera setup.

  • Published: August 28, 2019 7:05 PM IST
Vivo V17 Pro main

Vivo V17 Pro, the successor to Vivo V15 Pro, is set to launch in India soon. The device was recently spotted during the latest Bigg Boss 13 teaser featuring Salman Khan. Now, the first set of images of the device have appeared online as well. The Bollywood actor was seen with the yet-to-be-launched smartphone and the first images shed more light on it. The smartphone is expected to launch in India before Diwali and might debut as early as September.

Vivo has already confirmed that it will launch the Z1X in India on September 6. It now seems that the smartphone will be followed by the launch of V17 Pro. The leaked image also shows that the smartphone will be available in two colors at the time of launch. Both are shades of blue with one being similar to Huawei P30 Pro’s breathing crystal color. The image also shows that the quad camera setup will be stacked vertically. They also sit in the center of the frame like the one seen on OnePlus 7 Pro’s triple rear camera setup.

vivo, vivo v17 pro, vivo v17 pro price, vivo v17 pro specifications

There is an LED flash placed between the quad camera setup. While the camera specs remain unknown it seems the main camera will be a 48-megapixel shooter. However, there is also a possibility of Vivo opting for a 64-megapixel Samsung sensor for the main camera. There is no sign of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it is safe to assume that V17 Pro will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. For Vivo, the V15 Pro was a big success and helped the company expand its presence in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment.

Vivo Z1X to launch in India on September 6, will be available via Flipkart

Also Read

Vivo Z1X to launch in India on September 6, will be available via Flipkart

Vivo V15 Pro brought triple rear camera setup and pop-up selfie camera at an affordable price point. The new Vivo V17 Pro will have some big shoes to fill. It is not clear whether it will also come with a pop-up selfie camera. It is likely to be priced under Rs 30,000 when it becomes official. The smartphone will be made available via both online as well as offline retail channels.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 28, 2019 7:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno2, Oppo Reno2Z, Oppo Reno2F launched in India
thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 8 Pro durability teased in a video ahead of August 29
thumb-img
News
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch

Editor's Pick

ZEE5 comes to LG Smart TVs, will soon be available on Samsung as well
News
ZEE5 comes to LG Smart TVs, will soon be available on Samsung as well
Vivo V17 Pro leaked image shows quad rear camera setup and glass back

News

Vivo V17 Pro leaked image shows quad rear camera setup and glass back

Vodafone international roaming plans, voice and data benefits detailed

News

Vodafone international roaming plans, voice and data benefits detailed

Disney may be remastering its classic Aladdin and Lion King games

Gaming

Disney may be remastering its classic Aladdin and Lion King games

Xiaomi Mi 9S 5G smartphone to launch in September

News

Xiaomi Mi 9S 5G smartphone to launch in September

Most Popular

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

ZEE5 comes to LG Smart TVs, will soon be available on Samsung as well

Vivo V17 Pro leaked image shows quad rear camera setup and glass back

Vodafone international roaming plans, voice and data benefits detailed

Xiaomi Mi 9S 5G smartphone to launch in September

Apple releases first iOS 13.1 developer beta

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo V17 Pro leaked image shows quad rear camera setup and glass back

News

Vivo V17 Pro leaked image shows quad rear camera setup and glass back
Vivo Z1X to launch in India on September 6

News

Vivo Z1X to launch in India on September 6
Vivo NEX 3 to launch with 120W Super FlashCharge technology

News

Vivo NEX 3 to launch with 120W Super FlashCharge technology
Vivo Z1 Pro gets discounted on Flipkart ahead of Vivo Z1X launch

News

Vivo Z1 Pro gets discounted on Flipkart ahead of Vivo Z1X launch
Vivo Z1X confirmed to be available via Flipkart

News

Vivo Z1X confirmed to be available via Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

Revolt RV 400 electric bike Vs Revolt RV 300 Vs Hero Dash electric scooter

Meizu 16s Pro स्मार्टफोन चीन में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Revolt RV400 और RV300 electric bikes भारत में लॉन्च, 2,999 रुपये में खरीदें

Oppo Reno2, Oppo Reno2Z, Oppo Reno2F भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और सेल ऑफर्स

Vivo Z1X भारत में 6 सितंबर होगा लॉन्च, जानें इस स्मार्टफोन्स की खासियत


News

ZEE5 comes to LG Smart TVs, will soon be available on Samsung as well
News
ZEE5 comes to LG Smart TVs, will soon be available on Samsung as well
Vivo V17 Pro leaked image shows quad rear camera setup and glass back

News

Vivo V17 Pro leaked image shows quad rear camera setup and glass back
Vodafone international roaming plans, voice and data benefits detailed

News

Vodafone international roaming plans, voice and data benefits detailed
Xiaomi Mi 9S 5G smartphone to launch in September

News

Xiaomi Mi 9S 5G smartphone to launch in September
Apple releases first iOS 13.1 developer beta

News

Apple releases first iOS 13.1 developer beta