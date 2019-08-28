Vivo V17 Pro leaked image shows quad rear camera setup and glass back

Vivo V17 Pro, the successor to Vivo V15 Pro, is set to launch in India soon. The device was recently spotted during the latest Bigg Boss 13 teaser featuring Salman Khan. Now, the first set of images of the device have appeared online as well. The Bollywood actor was seen with the yet-to-be-launched smartphone and the first images shed more light on it. The smartphone is expected to launch in India before Diwali and might debut as early as September.

Vivo has already confirmed that it will launch the Z1X in India on September 6. It now seems that the smartphone will be followed by the launch of V17 Pro. The leaked image also shows that the smartphone will be available in two colors at the time of launch. Both are shades of blue with one being similar to Huawei P30 Pro’s breathing crystal color. The image also shows that the quad camera setup will be stacked vertically. They also sit in the center of the frame like the one seen on OnePlus 7 Pro’s triple rear camera setup.

There is an LED flash placed between the quad camera setup. While the camera specs remain unknown it seems the main camera will be a 48-megapixel shooter. However, there is also a possibility of Vivo opting for a 64-megapixel Samsung sensor for the main camera. There is no sign of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it is safe to assume that V17 Pro will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. For Vivo, the V15 Pro was a big success and helped the company expand its presence in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment.

Vivo V15 Pro brought triple rear camera setup and pop-up selfie camera at an affordable price point. The new Vivo V17 Pro will have some big shoes to fill. It is not clear whether it will also come with a pop-up selfie camera. It is likely to be priced under Rs 30,000 when it becomes official. The smartphone will be made available via both online as well as offline retail channels.