comscore Vivo V17 Pro leaked promo image confirms dual pop-up selfie camera
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo V17 Pro leaked promo image confirms dual pop-up selfie camera and in-display fingerprint sensor
News

Vivo V17 Pro leaked promo image confirms dual pop-up selfie camera and in-display fingerprint sensor

News

Vivo V15 Pro remains one of the best smartphone in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment. Can Vivo V17 Pro be any better than its predecessor?

  • Published: September 5, 2019 9:36 AM IST
Vivo V17 Pro leak 91mobiles

Photo: 91mobiles

Vivo V17 Pro, the successor to V15 Pro, is set to launch in India this month. The smartphone first appeared in the teaser for Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Then the Chinese smartphone maker officially started teasing it via promo materials at New Delhi metro stations. Now, more leaks have emerged of the device in the form of promotional images. The promo image confirms that Vivo V17 Pro will indeed arrive with dual pop-up selfie camera.

The promo image comes after Vivo V17 Pro leaked few days back showing its rear design. The latest leaked promo image shows the front, which will include an in-display fingerprint sensor. The image obtained by 91mobiles shows that V17 Pro will come with thin bezels at the top as well as the sides. The chin also seems to have been trimmed compared to the one seen on the Vivo V15 Pro. Unlike OnePlus 7 Pro, Vivo is not adopting curved edge display just yet. It still adopts a traditional 2.5D curved glass on top for the display.

Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Also Read

Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

A previous leak suggested that Vivo is using a 32-megapixel shooter for its dual pop-up selfie camera mechanism. The second camera could be a depth sensor for improved bokeh effect. We also saw a leaked image which showed V17 Pro will feature a quad rear camera setup. All the four cameras will be vertically stacked with a glass back. It is expected to become available in two shades of blue with one being similar to Huawei P30 Pro’s breathing crystal design.

Vivo V17 Pro leaked image shows quad rear camera setup and glass back

Also Read

Vivo V17 Pro leaked image shows quad rear camera setup and glass back

Vivo V17 Pro is expected to be announced towards the end of this month. It will become available for purchase before Diwali. It will likely be accompanied by a non-Pro model at the time of its official launch. Vivo sold a record 5.8 million smartphones during the second quarter of this year. The sales were driven by demand for Y-series and V15 series. The Vivo V17 Pro will have some big shoes to fill when it becomes available in the country.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 5, 2019 9:36 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme XT to launch in India soon: Everything we know so far
News
Realme XT to launch in India soon: Everything we know so far
Vivo V17 Pro leaked promo image confirms dual pop-up selfie camera

News

Vivo V17 Pro leaked promo image confirms dual pop-up selfie camera

Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launch at 12PM: Live stream

News

Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launch at 12PM: Live stream

ASUS ROG Phone 2 global price and launch date announced

Gaming

ASUS ROG Phone 2 global price and launch date announced

Reliance JioFiber launch today; Welcome offer, plans, and more

News

Reliance JioFiber launch today; Welcome offer, plans, and more

Most Popular

Infinix Hot 8 review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Realme XT to launch in India soon: Everything we know so far

Vivo V17 Pro leaked promo image confirms dual pop-up selfie camera

Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launch at 12PM: Live stream

Reliance JioFiber launch today; Welcome offer, plans, and more

Honor 20s, Honor Play 3 with triple cameras launched

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo V17 Pro leaked promo image confirms dual pop-up selfie camera

News

Vivo V17 Pro leaked promo image confirms dual pop-up selfie camera
Best Mobile Phone Under 20000 in India

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 20000 in India
Vivo NEX 3 launch set for September 16: All you need to know

News

Vivo NEX 3 launch set for September 16: All you need to know
Vivo Carnival on Amazon India: Deals on Vivo S1, V15 Pro, V15 and more

Deals

Vivo Carnival on Amazon India: Deals on Vivo S1, V15 Pro, V15 and more
Best smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 15,000 to buy in India

Top Products

Best smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 15,000 to buy in India

हिंदी समाचार

Jio Fiber launch today : आज से शुरू होगी रिलायंस की 100Mbps से 1Gbps स्पीड वाली ब्रॉडबेंड सर्विस जियो फाइबर

Teachers’ Day 2019 : Google ने शिक्षक दिवस 2019 के मौके पर पूर्व राष्ट्रपति सर्वपल्ली राधाकृष्णन को किया याद

Samsung Blue Fest : कल से शुरू होगी सैमसंग ब्लू फेस्ट, मिलेंगे ये धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Gionee ने भारत में F9 Plus स्मार्टफोन को 7,690 रुपये कीमत में लॉन्च किया, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Vivo Carnival Sale का आज आखिरी दिन, इन Vivo स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स


News

Realme XT to launch in India soon: Everything we know so far
News
Realme XT to launch in India soon: Everything we know so far
Vivo V17 Pro leaked promo image confirms dual pop-up selfie camera

News

Vivo V17 Pro leaked promo image confirms dual pop-up selfie camera
Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launch at 12PM: Live stream

News

Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launch at 12PM: Live stream
Reliance JioFiber launch today; Welcome offer, plans, and more

News

Reliance JioFiber launch today; Welcome offer, plans, and more
Honor 20s, Honor Play 3 with triple cameras launched

News

Honor 20s, Honor Play 3 with triple cameras launched