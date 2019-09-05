Vivo V17 Pro leaked promo image confirms dual pop-up selfie camera

Vivo V17 Pro, the successor to V15 Pro, is set to launch in India this month. The smartphone first appeared in the teaser for Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Then the Chinese smartphone maker officially started teasing it via promo materials at New Delhi metro stations. Now, more leaks have emerged of the device in the form of promotional images. The promo image confirms that Vivo V17 Pro will indeed arrive with dual pop-up selfie camera.

The promo image comes after Vivo V17 Pro leaked few days back showing its rear design. The latest leaked promo image shows the front, which will include an in-display fingerprint sensor. The image obtained by 91mobiles shows that V17 Pro will come with thin bezels at the top as well as the sides. The chin also seems to have been trimmed compared to the one seen on the Vivo V15 Pro. Unlike OnePlus 7 Pro, Vivo is not adopting curved edge display just yet. It still adopts a traditional 2.5D curved glass on top for the display.

A previous leak suggested that Vivo is using a 32-megapixel shooter for its dual pop-up selfie camera mechanism. The second camera could be a depth sensor for improved bokeh effect. We also saw a leaked image which showed V17 Pro will feature a quad rear camera setup. All the four cameras will be vertically stacked with a glass back. It is expected to become available in two shades of blue with one being similar to Huawei P30 Pro’s breathing crystal design.

Vivo V17 Pro is expected to be announced towards the end of this month. It will become available for purchase before Diwali. It will likely be accompanied by a non-Pro model at the time of its official launch. Vivo sold a record 5.8 million smartphones during the second quarter of this year. The sales were driven by demand for Y-series and V15 series. The Vivo V17 Pro will have some big shoes to fill when it becomes available in the country.