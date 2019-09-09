The much-rumored Vivo V17 Pro will be launching in India sometime this month. Though there’s no official date announced yet, there’s no stopping the barrage of leaks around the upcoming smartphone. Adding to that list is a new Vivo V17 Pro leak that leaves very little to the imagination.

The latest Vivo V17 Pro leak shows off the upcoming device from all possible angles. This leak, courtesy of WinFuture, pretty much reveals everything that we can expect from the Vivo smartphone. In line with previous rumors, the USP of the V17 Pro will be its onboard cameras. There will be four cameras at the back, and a dual pop-up selfie camera up front.

Vivo V17 Pro features, specifications leaked

The same publication also reveals the V17 Pro’s alleged features and specifications. As the name suggests, it is the successor to the Vivo V15 Pro. It claims that the smartphone will flaunt a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with 21:9 aspect ratio, and 2440×1080 pixels resolution. There will also be an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset. There will also be 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB internal storage. Making sure everything ticks will be a 4,100mAh battery.

As mentioned, the smartphone’s talking point is its cameras. It will feature a dual-selfie camera embedded into a pop-up mechanism. This camera setup will include a 32-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the back will be four cameras, which will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Alongside will be an ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and possibly a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Features Vivo V15 Pro Price 23990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 3,700mAh

