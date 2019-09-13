The Vivo V17 Pro is all set to launch in India on September 20. As the name suggests, this is the successor to the Vivo V15 Pro. New leaks and rumors are surfacing online with more urgency as we inch closer to the launch date. Now, a new Vivo V17 Pro leak reveals its availability details.

Vivo V17 Pro leak

As mentioned, the V17 Pro will officially launch in India on September 20. As per a 91Mobiles report though, the device will be up for pre-orders a day before (September 19). It will eventually go on sale starting September 27. The report further adds that the device’s availability will be limited to a few regions on day one. A day later it will be available easily across the country.

The report also mentions that Vivo is planning to host a ‘Super Day Sale’ on September 27. Interested buyers will reportedly get to participate in scratch and win contests. Rewards will include cashback of up to Rs 5,000, and even select smartphones.

Expected features, specifications and more

The V17 Pro is a premium device and is likely to launch in the sub-Rs 30,000 range. To compete against rivals, Vivo’s smartphone will come with some unique features. This includes a dual pop-up selfie camera. This front setup will include a 32-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait selfies.

Based on other leaks, the Vivo V17 Pro is likely to flaunt a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen. This display also comes with 21:9 aspect ratio, and 2440×1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM. There will also be up to 128GB internal storage on offer.

At the back will be a quad-camera setup. This will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and possibly a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,100mAh battery. For security there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. On the software front, the device will run Android 9 Pie with Vivo’s FunTouch OS skin on top.