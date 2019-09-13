comscore Vivo V17 Pro leak: India launch date, price, features, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo V17 Pro to go up for pre-orders in India a day ahead of September 20 launch: Report
News

Vivo V17 Pro to go up for pre-orders in India a day ahead of September 20 launch: Report

News

Vivo V17 Pro USP reportedly includes a dual pop-up selfie camera. Here’s a look at other features and specifications leaked so far.

  • Published: September 13, 2019 12:41 PM IST
Vivo V17 Pro leak 91mobiles

Photo: 91mobiles

The Vivo V17 Pro is all set to launch in India on September 20. As the name suggests, this is the successor to the Vivo V15 Pro. New leaks and rumors are surfacing online with more urgency as we inch closer to the launch date. Now, a new Vivo V17 Pro leak reveals its availability details.

Vivo V17 Pro leak

As mentioned, the V17 Pro will officially launch in India on September 20. As per a 91Mobiles report though, the device will be up for pre-orders a day before (September 19). It will eventually go on sale starting September 27. The report further adds that the device’s availability will be limited to a few regions on day one. A day later it will be available easily across the country.

The report also mentions that Vivo is planning to host a ‘Super Day Sale’ on September 27. Interested buyers will reportedly get to participate in scratch and win contests. Rewards will include cashback of up to Rs 5,000, and even select smartphones.

Expected features, specifications and more

The V17 Pro is a premium device and is likely to launch in the sub-Rs 30,000 range. To compete against rivals, Vivo’s smartphone will come with some unique features. This includes a dual pop-up selfie camera. This front setup will include a 32-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait selfies.

Based on other leaks, the Vivo V17 Pro is likely to flaunt a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen. This display also comes with 21:9 aspect ratio, and 2440×1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM. There will also be up to 128GB internal storage on offer.

At the back will be a quad-camera setup. This will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and possibly a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,100mAh battery. For security there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. On the software front, the device will run Android 9 Pie with Vivo’s FunTouch OS skin on top.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 13, 2019 12:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google One now support automatic backup for Android smartphones
News
Google One now support automatic backup for Android smartphones
Vivo V17 Pro to go up for pre-orders on September 19

News

Vivo V17 Pro to go up for pre-orders on September 19

OnePlus is celebrating 1500 days of OxygenOS with unique social initiative

News

OnePlus is celebrating 1500 days of OxygenOS with unique social initiative

Airtel Digital TV launches all channels pack at Rs 1,675 per month

News

Airtel Digital TV launches all channels pack at Rs 1,675 per month

NASA joins ISRO's effort to establish communication with Vikram

News

NASA joins ISRO's effort to establish communication with Vikram

Most Popular

Vivo Z1x Review

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm Review

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Realme XT launched in India: Pricing, specifications, and availability

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to debut in India with MediaTek Helio G90T chipset

Google One now support automatic backup for Android smartphones

Vivo V17 Pro to go up for pre-orders on September 19

OnePlus is celebrating 1500 days of OxygenOS with unique social initiative

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo V17 Pro to go up for pre-orders on September 19

News

Vivo V17 Pro to go up for pre-orders on September 19
Vivo U10 hands-on photos leaked

News

Vivo U10 hands-on photos leaked
Vivo Z1x Review

Review

Vivo Z1x Review
Vivo Z1x to go on sale today at 12PM: Offer, features, specs

News

Vivo Z1x to go on sale today at 12PM: Offer, features, specs
Vivo U10 launching on Amazon India on September 24

News

Vivo U10 launching on Amazon India on September 24

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo V17 Pro के बारे में लॉन्च से पहले मिली अहम जानकारी, 19 सितंबर से प्री-ऑर्डर और 27 सितंबर से होगी सेल

Vivo U10 स्मार्टफोन की लाइव तस्वीरें हुईं लीक, दिखाई दिया डिजाइन

Airtel Xstream Fibre vs Reliance JioFiber : 1Gbps स्पीड के साथ कौन-सा प्लान है बेहतर

Vodafone ने 209 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड प्लान किया लॉन्च, अनलिमिटेड कॉल के साथ डेली मिलेगा 1.6GB डाटा

PUBG Mobile रोयाल पास Season 9 हुआ शुरू, जुड़े नए मिशन और स्किन


News

Realme XT launched in India: Pricing, specifications, and availability
News
Realme XT launched in India: Pricing, specifications, and availability
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to debut in India with MediaTek Helio G90T chipset

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to debut in India with MediaTek Helio G90T chipset
Google One now support automatic backup for Android smartphones

News

Google One now support automatic backup for Android smartphones
Vivo V17 Pro to go up for pre-orders on September 19

News

Vivo V17 Pro to go up for pre-orders on September 19
OnePlus is celebrating 1500 days of OxygenOS with unique social initiative

News

OnePlus is celebrating 1500 days of OxygenOS with unique social initiative