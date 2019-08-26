comscore Vivo V17 Pro India launch teaser: Possible date, price, features
Vivo V17 Pro to launch in India by September-end: Report

The alleged Vivo V17 Pro was spotted on the latest Bigg Boss 13 teaser featuring Salman Khan. The Bollywood actor is seen a yet-to-be-launched Vivo smartphone.

  Published: August 26, 2019 4:04 PM IST
Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch its next mid-range flagship smartphone sometime by September-end. A teaser for the upcoming Vivo V17 Pro launch has come up in the most unexpected of places – Bigg Boss 13 promo video.

As the name suggests, this will be the successor to the Vivo V15 Pro, which launched in February this year. While Vivo has yet to make an official announcement, the promo video ends with the line, “Vivo V17 Pro presents Bigg Boss 13.” This is as clear an indication as possible that the Vivo V17 Pro will launch close to the airing of the reality show, 91Mobiles reports.

 

Not a lot is known about the Vivo V17 Pro. But the teaser shows host Salman Khan holding the alleged Vivo device. Only the bottom half of the back panel is seen. And you can see the curved glass design and Vivo branding.

As per previous leaks the Vivo V17 Pro could come with six cameras on board – four at the back, and two upfront. The Vivo V17, on the other hand, is likely to come with four cameras on board – three at the back, and on upfront. Reports also claim that the Vivo V17 will cost Rs 16,990 on launch.

Features Vivo V15 Vivo V15 Pro
Price 19990 23990
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.53-inch FHD+-1080×2316pixels Super AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front Camera 32MP 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

  Published Date: August 26, 2019 4:04 PM IST

