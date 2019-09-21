Vivo V17 Pro: Here is how it compares with the competition

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has just launched its latest smartphone, the Vivo V17 Pro in the Indian market. The company has priced the smartphone at Rs 29,990 with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage combination. The device is powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC along with a 4,100mAh battery and a rear quad camera setup. The device is set to go on sale starting from September 27, 2019. In addition, it will be available on Flipkart, Vivo online store, and mainstream offline retail stores.

Inspecting the pricing and specifications, the device is likely aiming at the mid-range segment. Given that Vivo just launched this smartphone, now is a good time to see how it compares against the competition. For this comparison, we have selected four smartphones including the Vivo V17 Pro. Other devices include Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A70, and Oppo Reno 2Z. This will give interested buyers a brief overview of specifications on paper.

Vivo V17 Pro comparison: Display, SoC, RAM

First up, let’s talk about the display of the Vivo V17 Pro and the competition. Vivo has added a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. K20 Pro sports a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, Gorilla Glass 5, 100 percent DCI-P3 and HDR10. Galaxy A70 has opted for a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution, and Gorilla Glass 3. The last device in the list, Oppo Reno 2Z comes with a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, and Gorilla Glass 5.

The second thing that we are going to focus on the processor, RAM, and storage on these devices. To kick things off, the V17 Pro features Snapdragon 675 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with dedicated microSD slot. Redmi K20 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. Moving to the Galaxy A70, we get Snapdragon 675 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Reno 2Z features MediaTek Helio P90 SoC with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Talking about expandable storage, Vivo V17 Pro, Galaxy A70, and Oppo Reno 2Z come with dedicated microSD card slots.

Differences in the software and connectivity

The second section here talks about differences in the software and connectivity options. Vivo V17 Pro comes with Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch 9.1 and K20 Pro features Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10. Galaxy A70 with Android 9 Pie-based Samsung One UI and Reno 2Z comes with Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.1. Xiaomi and Samsung are already working on Android 10 upgrades for their devices at the time of writing. Talking about connectivity, all the devices in the list come with key functionalities such as Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, FM radio, and NFC.

Vivo V17 Pro camera comparison and Battery

Now, let’s move to the last but most important section of the comparison. Here we will talk about all the differences in the camera setup and the battery. As per the announcement, Vivo V17 Pro features a rear quad camera along with a dual-camera setup for selfies. The rear camera features 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, 13-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Moving to the front, we also have a 32-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens.

Redmi K20 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel telephoto, and 13-megapixel ultra-wide. The front camera also features a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies. Samsung Galaxy A70 features a triple-rear camera setup with 32-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front of the Galaxy A70 also sports a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies. Reno 2Z features a quad-rear camera with 48-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel black and white, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The device also comes with a 16-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies.

Talking about the battery portion, Vivo V17 Pro features a 4,100mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology. Redmi K20 comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging technology. Galaxy A70 sports 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging and Reno 2Z features 4,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging technology.

Specifications

Features Vivo V17 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Oppo Reno 2Z Samsung Galaxy A70 Price 29990 27999 29990 28990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC MediaTek Helio P90 Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie with FunTouch 9.1 MIUI 10-based on Android 9 Pie Color OS-based on Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie-based One UI Display 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display 6.53-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED-6.7-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 128GB, 8GB RAM 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 256GB, 8GB RAM 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple cameras – 32MP + 8MP + 5MP Front Camera 32MP + 8MP 20MP 16MP 32MP Battery 4100mAh 4,000mAh 4000mAh 4,500mAh

