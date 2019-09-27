Vivo V17 Pro now available in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo V17 Pro, the successor to Vivo V15 Pro, is now available in India. The smartphone was launched in India last week and can be purchased by Indian consumers starting today. It is being dubbed as “next level of smartphone photography” and brings a six camera structure to the mid-range price segment. The V17 Pro comes at a premium over its predecessor and will be available in glacier ice and midnight ocean colors.

Vivo V17 Pro: Price, Availability, Offers, Specifications

Vivo V17 Pro is now available in India via Amazon India, Flipkart, Vivo India E-store and other offline channels. The smartphones comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage and is available at Rs 29,990. On purchase and activation till October 8, customers get one-time screen replacement. There is also 10 percent cashback with HDFC and ICICI Bank Credit Card, Debit Card and HDFC Consumer loans EMI transactions. There is also zero down payment options and gifts worth Rs 1,999 on exchange. Vodafone Idea customers can additionally avail assured buyback value of 50 percent.

Vivo V17 Pro is equipped with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display also includes a fingerprint sensor embedded underneath it. Powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC, it comes in only one storage variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also support for expandable storage up to 256GB via dedicated SD card slot. It runs Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android Pie and supports dual-SIM option.

The real highlight of the Vivo V17 Pro is its camera setup. There are four cameras on the back and two at the front. The back includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide, 13-megapixel telephoto and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is dual 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel motorized pop-up camera. It has a 4,100mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.