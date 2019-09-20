comscore Vivo V17 Pro with 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today
Vivo V17 Pro will debut as the successor to Vivo V15 Pro in India. It features a quad rear camera setup and a dual pop-up selfie camera.

  • Published: September 20, 2019 9:24 AM IST
leaked-vivo-v17-pro

Image Credit: WinFuture

Vivo V17 Pro, the successor to best-selling Vivo V15 Pro, will be launched in India today. The Chinese smartphone maker has been teasing the device for the past few weeks. It even appeared in the teaser of upcoming show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Today, at an event in New Delhi, the company will finally unveil the device. It is expected to be another mid-range premium device offering a pop-up camera and updated specifications.

Vivo V17 Pro India launch: How to watch live stream, Expected Specifications and Price

Vivo V17 Pro launch is set for 12:00PM IST in the national capital. The launch event will be streamed live on platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can watch the live stream via the link embedded below as well. The teaser for the device alone confirms that it will feature dual pop-up selfie cameras. One of them will be a 32-megapixel shooter and there is also a quad rear camera setup.

Ahead of launch today, Vivo has already detailed some of the key features of the camera setup. We know that it will sport a quad rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera. A landing page for the smartphone on Flipkart reveals that it will boast a 48-megapixel main camera on its back. It is joined by a second 13-megapixel shooter that acts as 2x telephoto lens.

These two cameras are joined by an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is also confirmed that Vivo V17 Pro will have a 32-megapixel main selfie camera paired with an 105-degree super wide-angle camera. It is also tipped to support a new mode called Super Night Selfie Mode that will combine images from both the selfie cameras.

Vivo V17 Pro to go up for pre-orders in India a day ahead of September 20 launch: Report

The previous leaks suggested that it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 mobile platform. This is the same chipset also found on the Vivo V15 Pro launched earlier this year. There is a 6.44-inch display with no notch and tiny chin. There will be an in-display fingerprint sensor and is expected to pack a 4,100mAh battery. It will use a USB Type-C port for charging.

