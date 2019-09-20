Vivo has been teasing the V17 Pro for the past few weeks. Now the company has finally launched the Vivo V17 Pro smartphone in India. The biggest USP of the new Vivo phone is its cameras. It is the world’s first phone to come with a dual pop-up selfie camera setup. Furthermore, this smartphone also offers four cameras at the back. The Vivo V17 Pro falls under the company’s Vivo V-series. Here’s everything you need to know about this device.

Vivo V17 Pro price in India and other details

The Vivo V17 Pro price has been set at Rs 29,990 in India. The company is offering the phone in only 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option. Additionally, the device doesn’t come with a dedicated microSD card support. The new Vivo phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Vivo’s online store, and offline stores. The handset will go on sale from September 27. The Vivo V17 Pro comes in Glacier Ice and Midnight Ocean colors. As for the offers, users can get 10 percent cashback with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

Vivo V17 Pro specifications, features

The smartphone comes with a total of six cameras, so lets first talk about the cameras. As mentioned above, you get dual pop-up cameras on the front. The setup includes a 32-megapixel main selfie camera, paired with a 105-degree super wide-angle camera. You also get an 8-megapixel secondary selfie camera. It offers support for features like Super Night Selfie mode, and Pose master mode.

At the back of the smartphone, Vivo has added four cameras, including a 48-megapixel main camera. There is also a 13-megapixel shooter that acts as 2x telephoto lens. These two cameras are joined by an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Vivo V17 Pro comes with a big 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and no-notch design. It has 91.65 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution.

The back panel of the Vivo phone is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It is powered by a big 4,100mAh battery under the hood. It offers support for USB Type-C for charging. The device features an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The device draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. On the software front, the Vivo V17 Pro ships with the latest FunTouch 9 OS based on Android 9 Pie.