Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone in India on September 20. The company has sent media invites for the launch event, which confirms dual pop-up front cameras. The smartphone in question here is the Vivo V17 Pro that we have come across already. Here is all you need to know.

Vivo V17 Pro detailed

The Vivo V17 Pro, a successor to V15 Pro, first appeared in the teaser for Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The Chinese smartphone maker officially started teasing it via promo materials at New Delhi metro stations. The highlight of the smartphone will be dual elevating front cameras. Vivo teaser confirms that the camera resolution will be 32-megapixels. The secondary camera will likely be a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode effects.

It takes two to be spectacular.

Selfies get #ClearAsReal. Introducing World’s 1st 32MP Dual Pop-up Selfie in the all-new #vivoV17Pro. Launching on 20th September. pic.twitter.com/wWzKtfNAV2 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) September 10, 2019

Vivo V17 Pro features, specifications (leaked)

A previous report hinted at specifications of the smartphone. It claims that the smartphone will flaunt a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with 21:9 aspect ratio, and 2440×1080 pixels resolution. There will also be an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset. There will also be 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB internal storage. Making sure everything ticks will be a 4,100mAh battery. There is no word on whether or not it will come with fast charging feature.

At the back will be four cameras, which will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Alongside will be an ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and possibly a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The smartphone will run Android 9 Pie with Vivo’s FunTouch OS skin on top. In terms of pricing, the Vivo V17 Pro could be available for under Rs 30,000 range.

Features Vivo V15 Pro Price 23990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 3,700mAh

