Vivo V17 Pro India launch set for September 20: All we know so far
Vivo V17 Pro with dual pop-up selfie cameras to launch in India on September 20

The new Vivo V17 Pro will feature dual pop-up selfie cameras, an in-display fingerprint scanner and more. Here is all we know so far.

  Published: September 10, 2019 12:06 PM IST
vivo v17 pro invite

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone in India on September 20. The company has sent media invites for the launch event, which confirms dual pop-up front cameras. The smartphone in question here is the Vivo V17 Pro that we have come across already. Here is all you need to know.

Vivo V17 Pro detailed

The Vivo V17 Pro, a successor to V15 Pro, first appeared in the teaser for Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The Chinese smartphone maker officially started teasing it via promo materials at New Delhi metro stations. The highlight of the smartphone will be dual elevating front cameras. Vivo teaser confirms that the camera resolution will be 32-megapixels. The secondary camera will likely be a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode effects.

Vivo V17 Pro features, specifications (leaked)

A previous report hinted at specifications of the smartphone. It claims that the smartphone will flaunt a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with 21:9 aspect ratio, and 2440×1080 pixels resolution. There will also be an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset. There will also be 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB internal storage. Making sure everything ticks will be a 4,100mAh battery. There is no word on whether or not it will come with fast charging feature.

At the back will be four cameras, which will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Alongside will be an ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and possibly a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The smartphone will run Android 9 Pie with Vivo’s FunTouch OS skin on top. In terms of pricing, the Vivo V17 Pro could be available for under Rs 30,000 range.

Features Vivo V15 Pro
Price 23990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 3,700mAh

  Published Date: September 10, 2019 12:06 PM IST

