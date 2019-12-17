Vivo V17 to go on sale for first time today at 12PM: Price, specifications, features

Vivo will start selling its latest V series smartphone, the Vivo V17, in India today. The world’s tiniest punch-hole camera smartphone will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Vivo India e-store in online from 12:00PM (IST). Additionally, consumers will also be able it across major offline retailers.

Vivo V17: Price in India, sale offers

The Vivo V17 is priced in India at Rs. 22,990 in India. It comes in only one variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. You’ll be able to buy in across Amazon India, Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and offline stores. Vivo has launched the V17 in two color options – Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice.

Watch Video: Vivo V17 Unboxing

In terms of launch offers, some banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI bank, and more are providing five percent cashback until December 31. Also, bundled Reliance Jio offer incldes benefit worth Rs 12,000.

Specifications and features

In terms of specifications, there is a 6.44-inch Full HD+ E3 AMOLED display and tiniest punch hole on any smartphone. Powered by Snapdragon 675, there is 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup with 16-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. These main shooters are aided by a 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro cameras.

There is also a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, 4500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It will be available for purchase in glacier ice and midnight ocean color options. The smartphone runs Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android Pie and received its first update recently. It will also be updated to Android 10 in the coming weeks.

Features Vivo V17 Price 22990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS Display Super AMOLED-6.44-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,500mAh