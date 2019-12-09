comscore Vivo V17 India launch today: Live stream details, expected price, features
Vivo V17 to launch in India today: Live stream details, expected price, features

The Vivo V17 India launch will take place at 12:00PM IST. The launch will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel. Read on to know more.

  Published: December 9, 2019 9:10 AM IST
Vivo V17 launch

Vivo will launch its latest V17 smartphone in India today, which will fall under the Chinese brand’s V-series. The company has been teasing the Vivo V17’s India launch for a few days now. It is expected to sport a nearly full-screen display with hole-punch camera design. A recently leaked image suggests that the handset will arrive with an L-shaped triple rear camera module. Read on to know more about Vivo’s latest phone.

Vivo V17: How to watch live stream

The Vivo V17 India launch will take place at 12:00PM IST. The launch will be live-streamed via the company’s official YouTube channel. The brand is likely to sell the Vivo V17 phone in two color variants – Cloudy Blue and Blue Fog.

Vivo V17: Features, specifications (expected)

The Vivo V17 launching in India is likely to come with the same set of specifications and features as the international variant. The device is said to feature a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Vivo’s new phone will feature a 4,500mAh battery. It is also said to offer support for fast charging tech. The smartphone is likely to use a USB Type-C port. For security, there could be an in-display fingerprint sensor on the front. On the software front, it will ship with Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.2.

If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the Vivo V17 will feature a quad-camera setup at the back. This is in line with the international variant. The diamond-shaped module will include a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor. Besides this, the setup could also include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The last two could be a 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensors. On the front, it is likely to sport a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies.

Vivo V17: Expected price in India

The smartphone recently launched in Russia with a price tag 22,990 Rubles. This roughly translates to Rs 25,800 in India. It remains to be seen if Vivo can get aggressive with the pricing. Vivo is expected to offer up to 8GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage with this phone. This device will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Features Vivo V17
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS
Display 6.38-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,500mAh

  • Published Date: December 9, 2019 9:10 AM IST

