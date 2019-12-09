Vivo today launched its latest V17 smartphone in India, which is priced above Rs 20,000 segment. The device comes with a quad rear camera setup as well as a big battery with fast charging support. There is also an in-display fingerprint and a powerful Snapdragon 675 processor under the hood. The Vivo V17 will be seen competing against phones from brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung and more. We pitted it against the Realme XT and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to see how it fares.

Vivo V17 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Price in India, colors

The Vivo V17 is priced at Rs 22,990 in India. This device comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will be available for purchase in two color options. These include Glacier Ice and Midnight Ocean. You can buy this phone via Flipkart, Amazon India, Vivo’s own e-store and other offline retail channels.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM with 64GB storage. The higher model with 128GB storage will cost Rs 15,999. The top model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 17,999.

The Realme XT price in India starts at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model is available for Rs 16,999, whereas the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model will set you back by Rs 18,999.

Vivo V17 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: chipset, RAM, Storage

The Vivo phone is powered by a Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC. The company will be selling the Vivo V17 in 8GB of RAM + 128GB internal storage option. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core gaming SoC. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128 storage. The Realme XT comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. The Realme XT comes in 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. Unlike the Realme and Redmi, the new one supports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo V17 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Display, design

Unlike the Redmi and Realme, the Vivo V17 packs a punch hole-display design. All three phones come with a Full HD+ display running at 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 6.53-inch LCD panel whereas the Realme XT features a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel. The Note 8 Pro flaunts a premium glass back design, and has a diamond cut grade texture at the rear. The V17 sports a plastic frame and ships with a 6.44-inch display. This smartphone too uses a Super AMOLED display, similar to the Realme device. The XT sports a 3D curved glass on the back.

Vivo V17 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Battery

The new phone from Vivo offers a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Xiaomi phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The Realme device comes with a 4,000mAh unit with 20W fast charging.

Vivo V17 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Camera details

The Vivo V17 sports a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel main shooter with wide f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Both the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme XT offer a quad-camera setup at the back. The handsets feature Samsung’s GW1 sensor with 64-megapixel resolution. Here, brands are using pixel binning technique and default photos are captured in 16-megapixel resolution. One can also click full-resolution photos using the dedicated 64-megapixel mode in the camera app. Apart from a 64-megapixel sensor, there is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The system also includes a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing and a 2-megapixel sensor for macro shots.

For capturing selfies, the Vivo V17 packs a 32-megapixel camera. The Xiaomi phone has a 20-megapixel front-facing sensor, whereas the Realme XT smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel sensor.

Software

The Vivo V17 will ship with Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android Pie. The Redmi phone comes with Android 9 Pie OS and MIUI 10 skin on top. Similar to the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Vivo’s phone, the Realme XT also runs on Android 9 Pie.

Vivo V17, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme XT: Android 10 update details

Vivo has already confirmed that its new Vivo V17 phone will get the latest Android 10. The company will reveal Android 10 upgrade details in the coming weeks. Xiaomi is soon expected to roll out the Android 10 update for the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The Realme XT will receive the Android 10 update in the first quarter of 2020.

Features Realme XT Redmi Note 8 Pro Vivo V17 Price 15999 14999 22990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Mediatek G90T SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie 9 Pie with FunTouch OS Display 6.4-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED-6.44-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 8GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 20MP 32MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,500mAh 4,500mAh