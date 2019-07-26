comscore Vivo V17 launch: Expected price in India, features, specifications
Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year

Vivo V17 could be the first-ever smartphone to boast two image sensors in the pop-up mechanism. Rumors hint at a launch around Diwali this year.

  Published: July 26, 2019 12:31 PM IST
Vivo Z1 Pro 7

Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch a premium smartphone in India later this year. The talking point of this upcoming device, dubbed Vivo V17, is a dual pop-up selfie camera. If true, this will be the first-ever smartphone to feature two image sensors placed in the pop-up mechanism.

Not much is known about the upcoming Vivo V17 launch. But 91Mobiles cites industry sources claiming that this device will likely launch in India before Diwali. As the name suggests, the Vivo V17 will be the successor to the Vivo V15. At launch, there could also be a ‘Pro’ variant of the Vivo V17. The cited source also claims that this device will boast a quad-camera setup at the back. But the chances of this happening seems slim at the moment.

Vivo’s business in India

Vivo has been aggressively launching smartphones in the Indian market. As per the latest Counterpoint Research, Vivo is the third-biggest smartphone brand in India. With an 11 percent market share, it is placed behind Xiaomi and Samsung.

The report details how Vivo increased offline channel incentives on smartphones like the Y91i. This series in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment is also what has been depended upon to drive volume. That said, the company has slowly shifted its focus towards the online channels.

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, features, specifications

To increase its presence online, Vivo recently launched the Z1 Pro smartphone. Prices for the new smartphone start from Rs 14,990, and go up to Rs 16,990. It is available via Flipkart, and vivo.com. At this range, the smartphone faces tough competition from the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme X, and the Samsung Galaxy M40 to name a few.

Features Vivo Z1 Pro
Price 14990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9
Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 5000mAh

  Published Date: July 26, 2019 12:31 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile Lite भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, अब 2GB से कम रैम वाले स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स भी खेल पाएंगे पबजी

Tik Tok पर वीडियो बनाने पर निलंबित पुलिसकर्मी अर्पिता चौधरी के समर्थन में आया सोशल मीडिया, बताया लेडी दबंग

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Beta अपडेट में जुड़ सकते हैं ये बेहतरीन फीचर्स

Smartphone Prices : 2019 में इन प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन की कीमतों में हुई धमाकेदार कटौती

Nokia 6.1 Plus के 6GB रैम वेरिएंट को 10,800 रुपये में खरीदने का मौका, यहां से खरीदें

