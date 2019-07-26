Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch a premium smartphone in India later this year. The talking point of this upcoming device, dubbed Vivo V17, is a dual pop-up selfie camera. If true, this will be the first-ever smartphone to feature two image sensors placed in the pop-up mechanism.

Not much is known about the upcoming Vivo V17 launch. But 91Mobiles cites industry sources claiming that this device will likely launch in India before Diwali. As the name suggests, the Vivo V17 will be the successor to the Vivo V15. At launch, there could also be a ‘Pro’ variant of the Vivo V17. The cited source also claims that this device will boast a quad-camera setup at the back. But the chances of this happening seems slim at the moment.

Vivo’s business in India

Vivo has been aggressively launching smartphones in the Indian market. As per the latest Counterpoint Research, Vivo is the third-biggest smartphone brand in India. With an 11 percent market share, it is placed behind Xiaomi and Samsung.

The report details how Vivo increased offline channel incentives on smartphones like the Y91i. This series in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment is also what has been depended upon to drive volume. That said, the company has slowly shifted its focus towards the online channels.

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, features, specifications

To increase its presence online, Vivo recently launched the Z1 Pro smartphone. Prices for the new smartphone start from Rs 14,990, and go up to Rs 16,990. It is available via Flipkart, and vivo.com. At this range, the smartphone faces tough competition from the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme X, and the Samsung Galaxy M40 to name a few.

Features Vivo Z1 Pro Price 14990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 5000mAh

