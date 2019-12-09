Vivo V17 with punch-hole display, quad rear cameras launched in India

Vivo V17, the cheaper sibling of the Vivo V17 Pro, has been launched in India. The third largest smartphone brand launched the device at an event in New Delhi today. It comes at a time when smartphone makers are expanding their presence in the mid-range price segment. The Chinese smartphone has seen a great run in the last few quarters. It has managed to retain its position as the third largest smartphone brand in the country. According to analysts, the $250-300 price segment is seeing more spending than before in the country. Vivo V17 slots in this category as the company aims to beat Samsung and become second major player.

Vivo V17 Launch: Price in India and Availability

Like the V17 Pro launched in September, the Vivo V17 will also be available only in one storage variant. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 22,990. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Amazon India, Vivo’s own e-store and other offline retail channels. The device will go on sale starting December 17, 2019 from these platforms. The company is marking its five years in the country and is capping off the year with this new smartphone.

Vivo V17 Launch: Specifications and Features

Vivo V17 ditches the pop-up selfie camera seen on its Pro sibling for a punch-hole display design. It sports a plastic frame and a 6.44-inch Full HD+ display of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone uses a Super AMOLED display and houses an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, there is 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 128GB via hybrid microSD card slot. With Vivo V17, customers get a punch-hole display design that houses the 32-megapixel selfie camera.

This is among the smallest punch hole on a smartphone yet. On the back, Vivo V17 gets a quad camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter offering wide f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It runs Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone will be available for purchase in glacier ice and midnight ocean color option.