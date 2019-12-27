Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL

Vivo will reportedly launched the successor to the V17 series, Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro, next year in India before IPL 2020 starts. According to 91mobiles, the Vivo V19 and V19 Pro will launch in the first quarter of 2020 before IPL, which is before March 23. These smartphones are said to get promoted throughout the IPL tournament as well.

As per report, there are no details available about the Vivo V19 or Vivo V19 Pro at this point, but we can expect more leaks as the launch approaches. That said, we would suggest you to take this information with a grain of salt, since it is too early to say anything about V19 series. At present, Vivo is selling the V17 series in India. After the V17 Pro, the company launched the V17 smartphone in India this month only.

The Vivo V17 is priced in India at Rs. 22,990 in India. It comes in only one variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. You can purchase it across Amazon India, Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and offline stores. Vivo has launched the V17 in two color options – Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice.

In terms of specifications, there is a 6.44-inch Full HD+ E3 AMOLED display and tiniest punch hole on any smartphone. Powered by Snapdragon 675, there is 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup with 16-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. These main shooters are aided by a 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro cameras.

Watch Video: Vivo V17 Unboxing

There is also a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, 4500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It will be available for purchase in glacier ice and midnight ocean color options. The smartphone runs Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android Pie.

Features Vivo V17 Pro Vivo V17 Price – 22990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with FunTouch 9.1 Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS Display 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED-6.44-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 128GB, 8GB RAM 8GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP + 8MP 32MP Battery 4100mAh 4,500mAh