comscore Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL
News

Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL

News

There are no details available about the Vivo V19 or Vivo V19 Pro at this point, but we can expect more leaks as the launch approaches.

  • Published: December 27, 2019 10:25 AM IST
vivo v17 back

Vivo will reportedly launched the successor to the V17 series, Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro, next year in India before IPL 2020 starts. According to 91mobiles, the Vivo V19 and V19 Pro will launch in the first quarter of 2020 before IPL, which is before March 23. These smartphones are said to get promoted throughout the IPL tournament as well.

Related Stories


As per report, there are no details available about the Vivo V19 or Vivo V19 Pro at this point, but we can expect more leaks as the launch approaches. That said, we would suggest you to take this information with a grain of salt, since it is too early to say anything about V19 series. At present, Vivo is selling the V17 series in India. After the V17 Pro, the company launched the V17 smartphone in India this month only.

Vivo S1 Pro price in India leaked ahead of January 2020 launch

Also Read

Vivo S1 Pro price in India leaked ahead of January 2020 launch

The Vivo V17 is priced in India at Rs. 22,990 in India. It comes in only one variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. You can purchase it across Amazon India, Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and offline stores. Vivo has launched the V17 in two color options – Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice.

In terms of specifications, there is a 6.44-inch Full HD+ E3 AMOLED display and tiniest punch hole on any smartphone. Powered by Snapdragon 675, there is 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup with 16-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. These main shooters are aided by a 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro cameras.

Watch Video: Vivo V17 Unboxing

There is also a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, 4500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It will be available for purchase in glacier ice and midnight ocean color options. The smartphone runs Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android Pie.

Features Vivo V17 Pro Vivo V17
Price 22990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with FunTouch 9.1 Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS
Display 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED-6.44-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 128GB, 8GB RAM 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP + 8MP 32MP
Battery 4100mAh 4,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 27, 2019 10:25 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Tesla Cybertruck cloned by Russian YouTubers but it is not electric
News
Tesla Cybertruck cloned by Russian YouTubers but it is not electric
Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue

News

Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue

Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know

News

Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know

Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone will arrive in the third quarter of 2020: Report

News

Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone will arrive in the third quarter of 2020: Report

BGR India: Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India: Daily News Wrap

Most Popular

Detel Di-Pod Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL

Tesla Cybertruck cloned by Russian YouTubers but it is not electric

Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue

Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know

Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone will arrive in the third quarter of 2020: Report

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL

News

Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL
Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know

News

Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know
Vivo S1 Pro price in India leaked

News

Vivo S1 Pro price in India leaked
10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more

News

10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more
Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 now available on open sale in India

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 now available on open sale in India

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel के 558 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में मिलेगा डेली 3GB डाटा, घटाई वैलिडिटी

Realme Buds Air की अगली फ्लैश सेल 30 दिसंबर को दोपहर 12 बजे होगी, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Vivo S1 Pro भारत में इस कीमत के साथ होगा लॉन्च, ये होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

टेलीकॉम कंपनियों को ट्राई से मिली राहत, टैरिफ पर लानी होगी पारदर्शिता

Huawei P40 Pro में होगी फुल डिस्प्ले स्क्रीन, फ्रंट पैनल लीक से हुआ खुलासा

News

Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL
News
Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL
Tesla Cybertruck cloned by Russian YouTubers but it is not electric

News

Tesla Cybertruck cloned by Russian YouTubers but it is not electric
Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue

News

Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue
Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know

News

Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know
Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone will arrive in the third quarter of 2020: Report

News

Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone will arrive in the third quarter of 2020: Report