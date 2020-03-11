Vivo V19 goes official with Snapdragon 675, 4,500mAh battery

The Vivo V19 smartphone has been launched in Indonesia. This device is basically a rebranded version of the Vivo V17, which was launched in India back in December 2019. The new Vivo phone offers the same specifications and features as the Vivo V17 device. The key highlights of the Vivo V19 are a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 675, and 4,500mAh battery.

Vivo V19 price, sale date

In India, the Vivo V17 is priced at Rs 22,990, which is for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage model. The Vivo V19 comes with a price label of IDR 4,299,000 (approximately Rs 22,150) For the same price, the company will be selling the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Vivo V19 is already up for pre-order in Indonesia and the handset will be available for purchase starting March 26.

Watch: Vivo V17 Review

Specifications, features

Vivo V19 ditches the pop-up selfie camera seen on its Pro sibling for punch-hole display design. It sports a plastic frame and a 6.44-inch Full HD+ display of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone uses a Super AMOLED display and houses an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. It is backed by 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The handset also supports expandable storage up to 128GB via a hybrid microSD card slot. With Vivo V19, one gets a punch-hole display design that houses the 32-megapixel selfie camera. This is among the smallest punch hole on a smartphone yet. On the back, Vivo V19 gets a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main shooter offering wide f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus.

It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It runs Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone will be available for purchase in glacier ice and midnight ocean color option.

Features Vivo V17 Price 22990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS Display Super AMOLED-6.44-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,500mAh