Vivo V19 with Snapdragon 712 launched in India

Vivo V19 with 48MP quad rear cameras, dual selfie cameras and Snapdragon 712 launched in India

Vivo V19 debuts as a new camera-centric midrange smartphone that has a total of six cameras.

  • Updated: May 12, 2020 11:33 AM IST
Vivo V19 India launch main

Vivo V19, the successor to Vivo V17, has been finally launched in India. The smartphone was initially set to launch in late March but got pushed due to lockdown. With the new Vivo V19, Vivo is once again setting the bar high for camera-centric smartphones in the mid-range segment. To recall, Vivo became the second major smartphone brand in India during the first quarter of this year. The smartphone is a bet to expand its popularity in the premium mid-range segment as well. Also Read - Realme, Poco, Vivo, and Honor to launch new phones this week: Check full details

Vivo V19 launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo V19 is an update mainly aimed at those looking for powerful camera experience. It is available in India with 8GB RAM as standard and two different storage options. The base model with 128GB storage is available for Rs 27,990 while the variant with 256GB storage is available for Rs 31,990. It will go on sale from May 15 via Amazon India, Flipkart, Vivo E-store and other major retailers. With this price, Vivo V19 will compete against the likes of Poco X2, Realme 6 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, which are actually cheaper. Also Read - Vivo Y30 With 5000mAh battery, quad-camera launched: Price, specifications and more

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, Vivo V19 is available with 8GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB storage. The processor is more than a year old and it could be a deal breaker in this segment. The smartphone runs Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10. It is available in two colors: Piano Black and Mystic Silver. The latter is a very different finish that almost gives it the appearance of a glass back. Also Read - Vivo beats Samsung to become second major smartphone brand in India

For imaging, we are looking at a total of six cameras on this device. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel primary lens with f/2.1 aperture paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging as well.

  • Published Date: May 12, 2020 11:29 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 12, 2020 11:33 AM IST

