Vivo V19 launch set for March 10: Check confirmed features and design

Vivo has confirmed that it will launch its Vivo V19 smartphone on March 10. The company has confirmed about the launch via its official Vivo Indonesia Twitter account. Ahead of the official unveiling, the brand has also revealed the design of the Vivo V19. The device will offer a punch-hole display design. At the back of the device, there will be an L-shaped quad-camera setup, which will include a 48-megapixel main sensor.

The official image of the Vivo V19 also confirms that the Vivo V19 will be launched in two color options. For capturing selfies and videos, Vivo has added a 32-megapixel snapper on the front. As per the teaser, the upcoming Vivo handset will sport an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The device will have the power button and volume rocker on the right side.

The teaser was first spotted by GSMARena. As per a video released by Vivo, the V19 will feature a USB-C port at the bottom, and a 3.5mm headphone jack and a speaker too. If reports are to be believed, the Vivo V19 India launch will take place next month. But, the Indian variant is rumored to launch with a dual-punch hole display, which could be the Pro variant.

The rest of the details are currently under wraps. Like most Vivo smartphones, the new Vivo V19 series will likely be sold online and via Vivo’s authorized brick-and-mortar stores. The publication reports that Vivo will launch the V19 Pro ahead of the regular V19. A similar pattern was observed with phones like the Vivo V17 series and the V15 series. While the specifications for the Vivo V19 and V19 Pro aren’t yet out or revealed, we can expect the phone to sport mid-range level hardware. The V19 series is expected to be a little better than the last Vivo V17 series.