Vivo V19 leak reveals dual punch-hole, quad rear camera

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is gearing up for another launch in India. The new smartphone is the Vivo V19. The smartphone will be the successor of the Vivo V17 that was launched back in 2019. While there is still no official launch date for the phone, we now have the design of the device.

According to a report by IndiaShopps, sources have revealed that the Vivo V19 will feature a dual punch-hole setup for the front camera. The device is also expected to launch in the first week of April in India. Owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is assumed that the event will be an online-only one.

Vivo V19: What’s new?

The leaked poster reveals that the Vivo V19 also features a quad-camera setup on the back. The Vivo V19 has an AMOLED screen and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The L-shaped module looks a lot like the one on the Vivo V17. The flash of the module is placed on top of the first lens. The front dual punch-hole setup is on the top right.

In a separate leak by Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal, more details on the Vivo V19 are visible. The smartphone will be available in white and there are at least two color variants, shown in the poster. The post also mentions the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset. The publication with the earlier leaks also confirms the processor. For some context, the Snapdragon 712 is not the latest processor. However, we don’t think the Vivo V19 will be targeting fans of the latest specifications through this phone.

It is more likely that the Vivo V19 will be sold as a camera-centric device. The tag lines of the phone go ‘Perfect Shot’ and ‘Perfect Moment’, further confirming the same. There is no mention of a price anywhere in both the leaks. However, based on the few specifications, the design, and the V17’s price, the phone could perhaps start at around Rs 25,000.