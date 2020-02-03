Vivo will start the pre-booking for the Vivo V19 series by the end of this month, reports 91Mobiles. The series consists of the Vivo V19 and the Vivo V19 Pro. While the pre-bookings will start by the end of the month, the phone will not be officially unveiled until March. The phone is likely to be launched ahead of the Vivo-sponsored Indian Premier League series, which begins on March 23.

Both the smartphones will be mid-range devices offering an expected price tag of Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. Like most Vivo smartphones, the new Vivo V19 series will likely be sold online and via Vivo’s authorized brick-and-mortar stores. The publication reports that Vivo will launch the V19 Pro ahead of the regular V19. A similar pattern was observed with phones like the Vivo V17 series and the V15 series.

Not much apart from the two variants is known about the phone as of now. While the specifications for the Vivo V19 and V19 Pro aren’t yet out or revealed, we can expect the phone to sport mid-range level hardware. The V19 series is expected to be a little better than the last Vivo V17 series.

Vivo V17 Pro specifications

To recall, the Vivo V17 sports a 6.44-inch OLED display with a punch-hole display. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 675 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage can be further expanded via a microSD card. The phone features a 4,500mAh battery with dual-engine 18W fast charging. The Vivo V19 series could sport a modern mid-range chip like the Snapdragon 730.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V17 rocks a quad-camera setup on the rear comprising of a 48-megapixels (f/1.8) primary sensor and an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) secondary shooter. Further, there are two 2-megapixel sensors for bokeh and macro photography. The setup also consists of an LED flash and features like a night mode, ultra-stable video recording, and more. There is a front camera in the punch hole with a 32-megapixel lens.

On the other hand, the Vivo V17 Pro variant features dual-front cameras in a pop-up camera setup. The phone had features like a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen, FHD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Moreover, the rear camera on the V17 Pro was the same as the ones used on the V17. The Vivo V17 Pro currently sells for about Rs 26,990 while the Vivo V17 sells for Rs 21,920. However, the prices for the Vivo V19 series could be a tad higher.