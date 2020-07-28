Vivo V19 prices now cheaper by up to Rs 4,000 after OnePlus Nord launch

After just two months of its launch, the Vivo V19 has got its first price cut. The V19 was launched as Vivo’s sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone and is now starting at a price of Rs 24,999 for its base variant. This makes it almost Rs 3,000 cheaper than the launch price. Similarly, the top-end variant with higher RAM and storage is now cheaper by Rs 4,000. The new price is applicable for all online as well as offline stores. Also Read - 6 कैमरा वाले Vivo V19 को अब 4 हजार रुपये कम में खरीदें, जानें नई कीमत

Vivo launched the V19 as its premium midrange offering a couple of months ago. As has been the case with all Vivi V series phones, the V19 focuses highly on camera performance. You get two variants of the V19 in India with different RAM and storage variants. The base variant that offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is now selling at a price of Rs 24,990. The top-end variant comes in at Rs 27,990, offering 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

If you are looking for more offers, Vivo has a slew of them starting July 28 and extending until August 31. There is a 10 per cent cashback for customers making the transaction via an ICICI Bank credit or debit card based EMI payment. Buyers will also get a one-time screen replacement with the V19. Reliance Jio is also bundling overall benefits worth Rs 10,000.

While Vivo has not mentioned the exact reason behind the price cut, we assume the recently launched OnePlus Nord could be the reason Vivo reduced the price. The OnePlus Nord starts at Rs 24,999 and Vivo may have planned to make the V19 a Nord rival. On paper, the V19 and Nord have similar cameras. Even the design of both phones is identical.

Vivo V19 Features

The V19 is high on features, especially with regards to its cameras. At the back, the V19 has quad-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel main camera. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and another depth camera. For selfies, the V19 relies on a 32-megapixel main camera and a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Both the cameras are nestled in a pill-shaped cutout.

The V19 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with narrow bezels and is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. It relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset with 8GB RAM as standard. A 4500mAh battery keeps the phone alive and Vivo has even baked in a 33W fast wired charging system. Other essential features include a USB-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB OTG support and in-display fingerprint sensor.

