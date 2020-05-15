Vivo V19 with 32MP dual selfie cameras goes on sale

Vivo V19, the camera-centric premium mid-range smartphone, is now available in India. The smartphone was launched on Tuesday and is going on sale starting today. Vivo V19 debuts as the successor to Vivo V17 and brings a new camera focussed addition to the V-series. The smartphone was initially expected to debut in March but got delayed until May due to nationwide lockdown. During the sale starting today, Vivo V19 will be available via the company’s e-store, Amazon India, Flipkart and other retail channels. Also Read - Vivo V19: Top 5 Features

Vivo V19 Goes on Sale: Price and Offers

Vivo V19 is available in India with 8GB RAM as standard and option for either 128GB or 256GB storage. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,990 while the 256GB storage model is available for Rs 31,990. There is 10 percent cashback with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank Credit Card or EMI transactions. There is also one time screen replacement available online as well as offline. Customers can get no cost EMI upto 12 months, data benefits from Jio and Airtel when they buy online. In the offline channel, there is an additional 1.5GB data offer from Vodafone Idea in addition to Jio and Airtel offers. Also Read - Vivo V19 with 48MP quad rear cameras, dual selfie cameras and Snapdragon 712 launched in India

Vivo says all the V19 devices will be manufactured at the Greater Noida facility despite disruption caused by COVID-19. In terms of features, Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with dual punch-hole cutout. Under the hood there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC supported by Adreno 616 graphics. As we observed in our review, the processor is more than a year old, which makes it a tough recommendation. Also Read - Vivo beats Samsung to become second major smartphone brand in India

Vivo V19 comes equipped with a total of six cameras, four on the back and two at the front. There is a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. These primary cameras are paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel primary lens with f/2.1 aperture paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. Vivo has also added new camera features such as Super Night Mode for selfies even in low light conditions.

The smartphone runs Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10. It is available in two colors: Piano Black and Mystic Silver. The latter is a very different finish that almost gives it the appearance of a glass back. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging as well. There is an under display fingerprint sensor and support for latest wireless standards. With Vivo V19, the company has another great camera smartphone. But is a great camera the only thing consumers need from their smartphone?

