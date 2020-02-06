comscore Vivo V19 series phones to come with dual punch-hole display: Report
Vivo V19 series phones to come with dual punch-hole display, launch next month: Report

Vivo V19 and V19 Pro will launch next month, and these will sport a dual punch-hole display.

  Published: February 6, 2020 2:12 PM IST
vivo v17 front

Credit - Rehan Hooda

Rumors around Vivo’s anticipated V19 series are up on the internet once again. Last time around a report suggested that the successor to the V17 series, Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro, could launch in March before IPL. Now adding to the fresh set of leaks, the same publication claims that the Vivo V19 series phones will flaunt a dual punch-hole display.

According to 91mobiles, the Vivo V19 and V19 Pro will launch next month, and these will sport a dual punch-hole display. The report claims to have received this information from internal sources within Vivo, but doesn’t specify the camera resolutions or as how these front-selfie camera will be positioned. That said, we can expect more leaks as the launch approaches.

At present, Vivo is selling the V17 series in India. After the V17 Pro, the company launched the V17 smartphone in India last month only. The Vivo V17 is priced in India at Rs. 22,990 in India. It comes in only one variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. You can purchase it across Amazon India, Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and offline stores. Vivo has launched the V17 in two color options – Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice.

In terms of specifications, there is a 6.44-inch Full HD+ E3 AMOLED display and tiniest punch hole on any smartphone. Powered by Snapdragon 675, there is 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup with 16-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. These main shooters are aided by a 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro cameras.

There is also a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, 4500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It will be available for purchase in glacier ice and midnight ocean color options. The smartphone runs Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android Pie.

