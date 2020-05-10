comscore Vivo V19 smartphone India launch announced to take place on May 12
Vivo V19 smartphone India launch announced to take place on May 12

The Vivo V19 smartphone launch got delayed due to coronavirus lockdown across the country.

  Published: May 10, 2020 6:34 PM IST
Vivo V19

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo launched its V19 handset globally on April 7. The company was supposed to launch the device in India on March 26. This was followed by rumors that the smartphone’s India launch was set for April 3. However, the smartphone launch got delayed again due to coronavirus lockdown across the country. Also Read - Vivo V19 with Snapdragon 712 SoC and 4,500mAh battery launched

But it seems like we finally have an official date for the India launch of Vivo V19 which has been set for May 12. This information has been confirmed by the company itself. The top features of the Vivo V19 are a quad-camera setup including a 48-megapixel sensor, a Snapdragon 712, and a 4,500mAh battery. Also Read - Vivo V19 to reportedly launch in India on April 3: All you need to know

Vivo V19: Specifications, features

The Vivo V19 comes with a pill-shaped display design. It sports a plastic frame and a 6.44-inch Full HD+ display of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone uses a Super AMOLED display and houses an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. It is backed by 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The handset also supports expandable storage up to 128GB via a hybrid microSD card slot. With Vivo V19, one gets a punch-hole display design that houses the 32-megapixel selfie camera. This is among the smallest punch hole on a smartphone yet. On the back of the back, there is a quad-camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel main shooter offering wide f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus.

It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone ships with Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone will be available for purchase in two color options, including Sleek Silver and Gleam Black. The Chinese brand will reveal pricing and availability details separately for each market.

  Published Date: May 10, 2020 6:34 PM IST

