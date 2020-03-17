We recently learned about the imminent launch of the Vivo V19 in India. However, this was not official, as the reports were via leakers. Now Vivo India has officially confirmed that the smartphone is indeed coming. Vivo has revealed that the phone will be launched on March 26 in India. A recently updated Twitter cover image also hinted at some key features of the Vivo V19.

To clear all confusion, the header image makes it known that the Vivo V19 that will launch in India will be different from the other Vivo V19 that was launched in Indonesia. The Indian version features a dual-punch hole camera setup on the front. Vivo is also marketing the V19 as a camera-centric device, something the brand has been known to do. The V19 poster also talks about a Super Night Selfie, an Aura Screen Light and Super Wide Angle photography capabilities.

Vivo V19 expected features, specifications

The leaked poster from yesterday revealed that the Vivo V19 also features a quad-camera setup on the back. The Vivo V19 has an AMOLED screen and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The L-shaped module looks a lot like the one on the Vivo V17. The flash of the module is placed on top of the first lens. The front dual punch-hole setup is on the top right.

In another leak by Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal, more details on the Vivo V19 were visible. The smartphone will be available in white and there are at least two color variants, shown in the poster. The post also mentions the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset. The publication with the earlier leaks also confirms the processor. For some context, the Snapdragon 712 is not the latest processor.

The tag line of the camera-centric phone says ‘Perfect Shot’ and ‘Perfect Moment’ on the leaked poster from yesterday. There was no mention of a price anywhere in both the leaks. However, based on the few specifications, the design, and the V17’s price, the phone could perhaps start at around Rs 25,000.