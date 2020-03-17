comscore Vivo V19 to launch on March 26, 2020 in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo V19 to launch on March 26 with dual punch-hole front camera, quad rear cameras
News

Vivo V19 to launch on March 26 with dual punch-hole front camera, quad rear cameras

News

The Vivo V19 to launch in India will be different than the Indonesian variant. It will feature a dual punch-hole camera on the front with a quad-rear camera.

  • Published: March 17, 2020 9:13 AM IST
Vivo V19

We recently learned about the imminent launch of the Vivo V19 in India. However, this was not official, as the reports were via leakers. Now Vivo India has officially confirmed that the smartphone is indeed coming. Vivo has revealed that the phone will be launched on March 26 in India. A recently updated Twitter cover image also hinted at some key features of the Vivo V19.

Related Stories


To clear all confusion, the header image makes it known that the Vivo V19 that will launch in India will be different from the other Vivo V19 that was launched in Indonesia. The Indian version features a dual-punch hole camera setup on the front. Vivo is also marketing the V19 as a camera-centric device, something the brand has been known to do. The V19 poster also talks about a Super Night Selfie, an Aura Screen Light and Super Wide Angle photography capabilities.

Watch: Realme Band Review + Giveaway

Vivo V19 expected features, specifications

The leaked poster from yesterday revealed that the Vivo V19 also features a quad-camera setup on the back. The Vivo V19 has an AMOLED screen and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The L-shaped module looks a lot like the one on the Vivo V17. The flash of the module is placed on top of the first lens. The front dual punch-hole setup is on the top right.

In another leak by Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal, more details on the Vivo V19 were visible. The smartphone will be available in white and there are at least two color variants, shown in the poster. The post also mentions the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset. The publication with the earlier leaks also confirms the processor. For some context, the Snapdragon 712 is not the latest processor.

Vivo S6 coming soon; teased to feature 5G connectivity

Also Read

Vivo S6 coming soon; teased to feature 5G connectivity

The tag line of the camera-centric phone says ‘Perfect Shot’ and ‘Perfect Moment’ on the leaked poster from yesterday. There was no mention of a price anywhere in both the leaks. However, based on the few specifications, the design, and the V17’s price, the phone could perhaps start at around Rs 25,000.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 17, 2020 9:13 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei P40 series teaser shows curved body; renders leaked
News
Huawei P40 series teaser shows curved body; renders leaked
Vivo V19 to launch on March 26

News

Vivo V19 to launch on March 26

Poco X2 with 120Hz display goes on sale today | BGR India

News

Poco X2 with 120Hz display goes on sale today | BGR India

Redmi Note 9 Pro first sale today at 12 pm

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro first sale today at 12 pm

Kodak CA Smart TV lineup launched in India

Smart TVs

Kodak CA Smart TV lineup launched in India

Most Popular

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Sony WH-H910N Review

Pebble Twins TWS earbuds review

Realme Band Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions

Huawei P40 series teaser shows curved body; renders leaked

Vivo V19 to launch on March 26

Poco X2 with 120Hz display goes on sale today | BGR India

Redmi Note 9 Pro first sale today at 12 pm

Vodafone Rs 218, Rs 248 prepaid recharge plans launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo V19 to launch on March 26

News

Vivo V19 to launch on March 26
Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale starts March 19: Top deals

Deals

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale starts March 19: Top deals
Vivo V19 leak reveals dual punch-hole, quad rear camera

News

Vivo V19 leak reveals dual punch-hole, quad rear camera
Vivo S6 teaser hints at 5G connectivity

News

Vivo S6 teaser hints at 5G connectivity
Vivo V19 goes official with Snapdragon 675, 4,500mAh battery

News

Vivo V19 goes official with Snapdragon 675, 4,500mAh battery

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल आज, मिल रहा है 1000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Realme 6i आज दोपहर 3 बजे होगा लॉन्च, ये होंगे प्राइस और फीचर्स!

Poco X2 आज दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लिपकार्ट पर सेल के लिए आएगा, 1 हजार रुपये कम में ऐसे खरीदें

Coronavirus को लेकर कितने तैयार हैं ऑनलाइन सर्विस प्रोवाइडर? क्योरफिट ने पॉज की मेंबरशिप

कोरोना वायरस के कारण कर रहे हैं घर से काम? ये हैं कम कीमत वाले बेस्ट ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान

News

Huawei P40 series teaser shows curved body; renders leaked
News
Huawei P40 series teaser shows curved body; renders leaked
Vivo V19 to launch on March 26

News

Vivo V19 to launch on March 26
Poco X2 with 120Hz display goes on sale today | BGR India

News

Poco X2 with 120Hz display goes on sale today | BGR India
Redmi Note 9 Pro first sale today at 12 pm

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro first sale today at 12 pm
Vodafone Rs 218, Rs 248 prepaid recharge plans launched in India

News

Vodafone Rs 218, Rs 248 prepaid recharge plans launched in India