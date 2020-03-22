Vivo V19 to reportedly launch in India on April 3: All you need to know

The Vivo V19 smartphone will reportedly launch on April 3. While the Chinese company is yet to officially confirm this information, Vivo seems to have postponed the event. The brand has deleted the old tweet about the March 26 announcement. Ahead of the launch, Vivo has already revealed a few features and design of the upcoming Vivo V19 device.

The Vivo V19 will launch with a total of six cameras – two on the front and four at the back. The company has confirmed that there will be a 32-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel a snapper for capturing selfies. The smartphone will be available in at least two color variants as shown in the teasers shared by Vivo. If past reports are to be believed, the handset will offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset.

For some context, the Snapdragon 712 is not the latest processor. It will offer support for up to 33W fast charger. The device is said to come with Super Night Selfie, an Aura Screen Light and Super Wide Angle photography capabilities. The Vivo V19 is expected to feature an AMOLED screen. There could be an in-display fingerprint scanner too, as per leaked posters.

There will be an L-shaped module at the back, which looks a lot like the one on the Vivo V17. The flash of the module is placed on top of the first lens. The front dual punch-hole setup is on the top right. GSMArena reported that the Vivo V19 could cost Rs 24,990 in India. A separate report hint that the new Vivo phone will have a MOP of Rs 26,990 and MRP of INR28,990 ($385/€355). The cited source has mentioned that this price is for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.