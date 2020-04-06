Vivo V19 with Snapdragon 712 SoC and 4,500mAh battery launched

The Vivo V19 handset has been launched globally. The company was supposed to launch the device in India on March 26. However, the Vivo V19 India launch got delayed due to coronavirus lockdown across the country. The top features of the Vivo V19 are a quad-camera setup including a 48-megapixel sensor, a Snapdragon 712, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Specifications, features

Vivo V19 ditches the pop-up selfie camera seen on its Pro sibling for punch-hole display design. It sports a plastic frame and a 6.44-inch Full HD+ display of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone uses a Super AMOLED display and houses an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. It is backed by 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The handset also supports expandable storage up to 128GB via a hybrid microSD card slot. With Vivo V19, one gets a punch-hole display design that houses the 32-megapixel selfie camera. This is among the smallest punch hole on a smartphone yet. On the back, Vivo V19 gets a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main shooter offering wide f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus.

It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It runs Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone will be available for purchase in two color options, including Sleek Silver and Gleam Black. The Chinese brand will reveal pricing and availability details separately for each market.

