Vivo might be preparing to launch a new smartphone in China with a 48-megapixel rear camera. The mysterious Vivo phone listing comes with model number V1921A on TENAA. The big highlight of this device is its triple-camera setup, in-display fingerprint sensor and 22.5W fast-charging support, as seen from the listing.

As per key specifications on TENAA, the Vivo V1921A will feature a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. The front camera is listed to be of 32-megapixel selfie snapper. Since there is no visible fingerprint sensor, it is speculated that there might be in-display solution like the recently launched Vivo iQOO Neo.

Images accompanying TENAA listing reveals the triple-rear camera set up in a vertical position. It is specified to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel lens. There is a visible extra hardware button on the left. It is possible to be the Google Assistant trigger. The handset dimensions are matches the Vivo iQOO Neo as well.

The Vivo V1921A listing doesn’t mention chipset details just yet, and only notes clock speed of 2.3GHz and eight cores. The is listed to come with 6GB/ 8GB RAM options and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB storage options. The battery capacity will be 4,420mAh with support for 22.5W fast-charging.

In India, Vivo most recently launched the punch-hole display smartphone the Vivo Z1 Pro. It is the first smartphone in the country to carry Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC under the hood. The handset flaunts gradient glass back design and big 5,000mAh battery. The other big highlight of the Z1 Pro includes triple rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera in the punch-hole screen.

The Vivo Z1 Pro price in India starts at Rs 14,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The handset also comes in two more variants. There will be 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option, as well as 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option on offer. The 6GB/64GB will be available for Rs 16,990, whereas the 6GB/128GB variant will cost Rs 17,990. Consumers will be able to purchase the Z11 Pro from Flipkart and Vivo.com starting July 11, at 12:00PM.