Vivo V20 2021 launches out of the blue with one upgrade

Vivo quietly put on sale the 2021 edition of the V20 in India via Amazon. The V20 2021 gets a new Snapdragon chip over the older model.

Vivo V20 Pro

Representative Image

A few months ago, Vivo introduced its V20 midranger to India at prices equivalent to the limited-run 6GB OnePlus Nord. The phone launched with Android 11 at the time and offered a wholesome package for users who wanted good camera performance. However, after three months into its lifecycle, Vivo has now pushed out a newer version of the V20 without any formal announcement. It is called the V20 2021 and comes with just a single change. Also Read - Vivo V20 (2021) spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 675, Android 11

The Vivo V20 2021 was spotted listed on Amazon India’s website yesterday and it carries the exact same price as the outgoing variant. You can get the single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at a price of Rs 24,999, which is the same as the 2020 version. The only update in the new model is the Snapdragon 730G chipset replacing the Snapdragon 720G chipset. You can book the phone right now on Amazon’s India website. Also Read - Vivo X60, X60 Pro listing reveals specifications ahead of official launch

Vivo V20 2021 released in India

The V20 2021 has one notable change when compared to the 2020 edition of the device, i.e. the chipset. With the V20 2021, you get a Snapdragon 730G chipset instead of the Snapdragon 720G chip. The Snapdragon 720G chip was launched earlier this year and it performs on par with the Snapdragon 730G chip, even though the on-paper specifications paint the 730G to be a more powerful chip. The 720G gains support for India’s NavIC positing system. Also Read - Vivo X60 flagship to feature ZEISS optics, partnership to work on mobile imaging solutions

vivo v20 2021

Amazon listing of the Vivo V20 2021

Since Vivo hasn’t changed anything else on this device, you can continue to expect the same performance we saw in the older model. Moreover, the 2020 version is still on sale at the same price, which means it is up to you to decide which one suits your fancy. Common sense dictates you go for the newer version as you might be in the line early for software updates.

If you care about the other specs, here’s a quick rundown. The V20 2021 has the same 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a small waterdrop notch on the top. You get a 44-megapixel eye-autofocus selfie camera sitting inside the tiny notch. At the back, there’s a combination of a 64-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel third camera. The phone relies on a 4000mAh battery and accompanies a fast-charging system as well.

Last month, Vivo also released the V20 Pro in India as its first 5G smartphone in the V series. The V20 Pro basically has the same specifications as the V20, except for the Snapdragon 765G chipset, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera at the front, and a bigger notch as a result of the two selfie cameras.

  • Published Date: December 24, 2020 11:22 AM IST

